Gold Price News and Forecast: A decline in Treasury yields to lift XAU/USD

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data

Gold (XAU/USD) is posting small gains while advancing towards the $1740 level, as a cautious market mood underpins the traditional safe-haven.

The sentiment remains tepid amid covid vaccine concerns and pre-FOMC meeting cautious trading. Meanwhile, the 1% drop in the US Treasury yields across the curve also benefits the non-yielding gold.

However, if the risk-aversion deepens in the session ahead, the US dollar could witness resurgent haven demand, which will likely cap the recovery gains in the bright metal. Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: A decline in Treasury yields to lift XAU/USD –" OCBC

Gold rebounded 1.6% last week and traded mostly above the $1700 level since Tuesday. The yellow metal will likely take its cue from the FOMC meeting this week. A strong intent of dovishness from the Fed could send Treasury yields lower and gold prices higher, per OCBC Bank.

“Our model points to a fair value of gold at $1640-$1740, based on current inputs of the DXY and US 10Y yields.” Read more...

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to sink towards the $1,500 mark –" Deutsche Bank

Strategists at Deutsche Bank see gold investment demand weakening as the yellow disinvestment has unwound 1/3 of pandemic era accumulation. XAU/USD is forecast to drop considerably towards the $1,500 level.

“We see downside as investment demand weakens further while rising physical demand in China and India provides an offset but fails to keep pace.” Read more...