Gold Price News and Forecast: A decline in Treasury yields to lift XAU/USD

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold (XAU/USD) is posting small gains while advancing towards the $1740 level, as a cautious market mood underpins the traditional safe-haven.
The sentiment remains tepid amid covid vaccine concerns and pre-FOMC meeting cautious trading. Meanwhile, the 1% drop in the US Treasury yields across the curve also benefits the non-yielding gold.
However, if the risk-aversion deepens in the session ahead, the US dollar could witness resurgent haven demand, which will likely cap the recovery gains in the bright metal. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: A decline in Treasury yields to lift XAU/USD –" OCBC
Gold rebounded 1.6% last week and traded mostly above the $1700 level since Tuesday. The yellow metal will likely take its cue from the FOMC meeting this week. A strong intent of dovishness from the Fed could send Treasury yields lower and gold prices higher, per OCBC Bank.
“Our model points to a fair value of gold at $1640-$1740, based on current inputs of the DXY and US 10Y yields.” Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to sink towards the $1,500 mark –" Deutsche Bank
Strategists at Deutsche Bank see gold investment demand weakening as the yellow disinvestment has unwound 1/3 of pandemic era accumulation. XAU/USD is forecast to drop considerably towards the $1,500 level.
“We see downside as investment demand weakens further while rising physical demand in China and India provides an offset but fails to keep pace.” Read more...
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1733.8
|Today Daily Change
|1.96
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1731.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1745.38
|Daily SMA50
|1807.4
|Daily SMA100
|1837.19
|Daily SMA200
|1860.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1734.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.71
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1729.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1726.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1724.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1716.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1711.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1737.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1742.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured despite weak US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1950 but struggles to rise despite a disappointing drop of 3% in US retail sales. Earlier, the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
Shorts send out an SOS for help
SOS shares continue to steamroll higher on the back of positive news. SOS shares rally over 20% on Monday to $8.16. SOS shares boosted by the company saying mined first bitcoin, new rigs in place.