Gold Price News and Forecast: $1,490 holds the key to Gold's further upside

Gold elevated on a soft dollar and bearish prospects for DXY-2020
Gold prices are elevated into the last trading day ahead of Christmas Eve, up 0.41% on the day so far having travelled from a low of $1477.63 to a high of $1485.21. Markets are in bullish mode following a risk-on start to the week whereby sentiment for a 'phase-one deal' has been reinforced by a number of headlines.
Meanwhile, the US dollar is the laggard of the pack, failing to fully capitalise on end of year flows as the final piece of key data during the Christmas lull and for 2019 disappointed in a big way.
Gold Technical Analysis: $1,490 holds the key to further upside
Gold prices stay mildly bid near right-day high while flashing $1,485.50 as the quote during early Tuesday. The bullion nears the short-term key resistance confluence after Monday’s heavy rise.
A multi-month-old descending trend line and an upper line of short-term rising channel offer the key resistance around $1,490, the same holds the key to metal’s run-up towards $1,500 and the November month top near 1,515.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1488.3
|Today Daily Change
|2.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1485.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1470.37
|Daily SMA50
|1477.25
|Daily SMA100
|1492.26
|Daily SMA200
|1414.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1486.11
|Previous Daily Low
|1477.55
|Previous Weekly High
|1481.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1470.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1482.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1480.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1480.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1474.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1471.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1488.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1491.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1497.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Risk reshuffle, lack of clues trigger pullback from weekly top
AUD/USD fails to extend four-day-old recovery. Doubts over US-China trade relations trigger the pair’s pullback. Trade/political headlines will dominate the year-end holiday season.
USD/JPY: Choppy between 100/200-HMA
USD/JPY trades around 109.40 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The pair has been choppy between the 100 and 200-Hour Simple Moving Averages (HMAs) off-late.
Week Ahead: Goodbye 2019
Understandably, there will only be a handful of not-so-important economic indicators this week as trading winds down ahead of Christmas holidays and the festive hangover will not clear until the second week of January.
Gold: $1,490 holds the key to further upside
Gold buyers catch a breath near key resistance confluence, after a rise. A confluence of the three-month-old falling trend line and the upper line of the five-week-long ascending channel in focus. 21-DMA acts as immediate support.
GBP/USD: 50-day EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci question further declines
GBP/USD seesaws near mid-1.2900s amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair bounces off 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September-December upside.