Gold Price News and Forecast: $1,490 holds the key to Gold's further upside

Gold elevated on a soft dollar and bearish prospects for DXY-2020

Gold prices are elevated into the last trading day ahead of Christmas Eve, up 0.41% on the day so far having travelled from a low of $1477.63 to a high of $1485.21. Markets are in bullish mode following a risk-on start to the week whereby sentiment for a 'phase-one deal' has been reinforced by a number of headlines.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is the laggard of the pack, failing to fully capitalise on end of year flows as the final piece of key data during the Christmas lull and for 2019 disappointed in a big way.

Read more ...

Gold Technical Analysis: $1,490 holds the key to further upside

Gold prices stay mildly bid near right-day high while flashing $1,485.50 as the quote during early Tuesday. The bullion nears the short-term key resistance confluence after Monday’s heavy rise.

A multi-month-old descending trend line and an upper line of short-term rising channel offer the key resistance around $1,490, the same holds the key to metal’s run-up towards $1,500 and the November month top near 1,515.

Read more ...