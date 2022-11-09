- Gold retreats from over a one-month high touched on Tuesday amid a modest USD uptick.
- Reviving safe-haven demand offers support to the XAUUSD and helps limit the downside.
- Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes support prospects for the emergence of dip-buying.
Gold edges lower on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's breakout rally to a more than one-month high. The XAUUSD remains on the defensive through the early European session, albeit manages to hold its neck above the $1,700 round-figure mark.
The US Dollar attracts some buying and moves away from its lowest level since September 20 touched the previous day, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor weighing on the dollar-denominated gold. Despite rising bets for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, the markets are still pricing in the possibility of at least a 50 bps rate hike in December. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and offers some support to the greenback.
That said, the cautious market mood extends some support to the safe-haven gold and might limit further losses, at least for the time being. Investors turn cautious amid growing worries about a deeper global economic downturn and uncertainty over the results of the US mid-term elections. Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Thursday. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bearish traders.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained breakout through a multi-month descending trend-line hurdle, around the $1,680-$1,682 supply zone, marked a fresh bullish breakout. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around gold. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US, traders on Wednesday will take cues from speeches by New York Fed President John Williams and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the XAUUSD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1709.86
|Today Daily Change
|-2.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1712.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1654.56
|Daily SMA50
|1673.64
|Daily SMA100
|1717.62
|Daily SMA200
|1804.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1716.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1664.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1682.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1616.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1697.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1684.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1678.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1645.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1626.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1731.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1750.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1783.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
