“The 38.2% Fibo. level, around the $1,960 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken might prompt some technical selling. Gold could then accelerate the fall towards challenging the ascending channel support, currently around the $1,940 region. Sustained weakness below the latter would shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.”

“The top end of an upward sloping channel extending from sub-$1,900 levels, currently around the $1,985-$1,986 region, coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the $2,071-$1,890 fall and should act as a pivotal point. A convincing breakthrough should allow bulls to aim back to reclaim the $2,000 psychological mark and push XAU/USD to the $2,010-$2,015 intermediate resistance.”

“The market focus now shifts to the European Central Bank, which is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday. Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US economic docket – featuring the releases of monthly Retail Sales figures, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Prelim Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. Apart from this, the incoming geopolitical headlines will be looked upon to grab some short-term opportunities.”

Gold stretched its winning streak for the fifth successive day on Wednesday and climbed to a near one-month high, around the $1,981-$1,982 region. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, XAU/USD bulls flirt with ascending channel/50% Fibonacci confluence around $1,985.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.