- Gold Price witnessed some selling on Monday amid relentless USD buying interest.
- Bets for more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed pushed the USD to a fresh 20-year high.
- Recession fears weighed on investors’ sentiment and helped limit losses for the XAUUSD.
Gold Price edged lower through the early North American session and dropped to the $1,734 area in the last hour, back closer to its lowest level since September 2021 touched on Friday. The downtick was exclusively sponsored by the emergence of aggressive US dollar buying, which tends to undermine the dollar-denominated commodity.
In fact, the USD Index surged to a new 20-year high and continued drawing support from expectations that the Fed would retain its faster policy tightening path to curb soaring inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by last week's FOMC meeting minutes, which emphasized the need to fight inflation even if it results in an economic slowdown. Policymakers indicated that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the upcoming FOMC meeting in July. Hence, the market focus now shifts to the latest US consumer inflation figures, due for release on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the prospects for rapidly rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions continued to fuel worries about the global growth outlook. This, in turn, tempered investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, which was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets and offered some support to the safe-haven gold. The flight to safety triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and was seen as another factor that helped limit deeper losses for the non-yielding yellow metal, at least for the time being.
The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for bearish traders and before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. Even from a technical perspective, the recent range-bound price action witnessed over the past three trading sessions points to indecision among traders over the next leg of a directional move. Hence, sustained weakness below the $1,733 region is needed to confirm a fresh breakdown, which would make gold price vulnerable to testing the $1,700 mark in the near term.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1741.31
|Today Daily Change
|-1.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|1742.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1809.35
|Daily SMA50
|1833.74
|Daily SMA100
|1885.92
|Daily SMA200
|1845.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1752.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1730.73
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|1730.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1744.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1739.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1731.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1720.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1753.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1763.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1774.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches lowest level in nearly two decades below 1.0070
EUR/USD has slumped to its weakest level since December 2002 below 1.0070 on Monday with the dollar rally picking up steam in the early American session. In the absence of high-tier data releases, safe-haven flows dominate the markets on Monday.
GBP/USD tests 1.1900 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and loses nearly 1% on a daily basis. With the US Dollar Index climbing to fresh multi-decade highs above 108.00 amid risk aversion on Monday, the pair tests 1.1900 in the early American session.
Gold stays in negative territory below $1,740
Gold trades in negative territory below $1,740 but the downside appears limited for the time being despite broad-based dollar strength. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 2% on the day, helping gold stay relatively resilient.
Why Wall Street expects Bitcoin price to drop to $10,000
There is an increase in skepticism regarding Bitcoin among investors on Wall Street. 60% of the Bloomberg MLIV Pulse survey respondents believe that the Bitcoin price is heading back to $10,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!