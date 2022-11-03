- Gold price has faced hurdles while attempting to cross the immediate hurdle of $1,632.45.
- S&P500 continued facing sell-off as the risk aversion theme remained intact.
- The release of the US NFP data will provide some clarity for further Fed’s monetary policy action.
Gold price (XAUUSD) is facing barricades around the critical hurdle of $1,632.45 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal has remained sideways around $1,630.00 after a rebound move post registering a fresh two-week low at $1,616.67 on Thursday. The gold prices are expected to continue auctioning into a rangebound structure as investors have shifted to focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Meanwhile, the risk profile has extended its sour performance as S&P500 witnessed a sell-off consecutively on Thursday. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields accelerated to 4.15% after hawkish guidance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) enchanted risk aversion on market mood.
On Friday, the release of the US employment data will provide cues about Fed’s intentions toward December’s monetary policy. A higher-than-expected improvement in job additions data would delight Fed chair Jerome Powell to continue the current pace of hiking interest rates.
As per the projections, the US NFP is seen at 200k, lower than the prior release of 263k. While the jobless rate could increase to 3.6%.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, gold prices have resurfaced firmly after printing a fresh two-week low at $1616.67. The precious metal is auctioning above the 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,626.50 and testing the upside break of the 20-EMA around $1,630.00.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that the gold bulls are not facing now downside momentum for now.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1629.58
|Today Daily Change
|-5.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|1635.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1656.85
|Daily SMA50
|1678.85
|Daily SMA100
|1724.31
|Daily SMA200
|1806.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1669.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1634.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1674.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1638.09
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1648.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1656.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1623.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1611.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1588.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1658.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1681.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1692.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6300 as the greenback retains its strength
The American currency extended its post-Fed rally on Thursday but pared gained after mixed US data that helped Wall Street to trim most of its intraday losses. US Nonfarm Payroll report closing a busy week on Friday.
EUR/USD trades in the 0.9750 area as demand for the dollar prevails
EUR/USD bounced modestly from a fresh two-week low of 0.9729 and settled around 0.9750 in the US session. The greenback remains the strongest on the last trading day of the week.
Gold dangerously close to the year’s low
Gold flirted with the 2022 low of $1,614.81 during the European morning, falling to $1,616.52 as the dollar retained its post-Fed strength. Demand for the American currency cooled a bit following the US opening and mixed US data.
Bitcoin: These on-chain metrics suggest bears are underwater
BTC is at a make-or-break decision. Currently, the peer-to-peer digital currency is hovering above a key level. If market conditions persist, bulls may be able to pull off another rally going into the new year.
US October Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAUUSD pair's reaction to the previous 27 NFP prints.