Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD steadies below $1,682 hurdle as DXY eases ahead of US inflation

- Gold price treads water after a downside start to the key week.
- US dollar fails to cheer China-linked risk aversion amid indecision over Fed’s next move.
- US inflation data, Fedspeak will be crucial for near-term XAUUSD directions as pivot talks amplify.
Gold price (XAUUSD) clings to half a percent intraday loss while making rounds to $1,670 heading into Monday’s European session.
In doing so, the bright metal portrays the market’s indecision ahead of the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for October, up for publishing on Friday, amid the recent talks of the Fed’s pivot and mixed US jobs report. It’s worth noting, however, that China-inspired risk-off mood exerts downside pressure on the XAUUSD.
That said, covid fears from China join the dragon nation’s downbeat trade numbers for October to keep the bears hopeful. However, the hopes of more private investment into the world’s second-largest economy and a reduction in the hawkish Fed bets, especially after Friday’s mixed US jobs report for October and mixed Fedspeak, puts a floor under the gold price.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses while fading the previous day’s rebound from the lowest level in two weeks. That said, the US Treasury yields remain sluggish around the multi-day highs printed the previous day.
It should be noted that the latest chatters surrounding a halt in the global central banks’ rate hike trajectory, backed by the recently easy rate increases from the Bank of Canada (BOC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), highlight this week’s US inflation data. Should the actual prints meet the downbeat expectations, the XAUUSD may witness a bit of recovery. However, the virus woes and geopolitical concerns surrounding Russia and China may probe the optimism.
Technical analysis
Gold’s retreat from a three-week-old resistance line, backed by the RSI’s pullback from overbought territory, teases the XAUUSD bears of late.
However, a clear downside break of the 200-SMA, around $1,660 by the press time, appears necessary for the sellers to keep the reins.
Following that, multiple supports near $1,630 and $1,615 could test the metal’s downside move ahead of directing it to the $1,600 threshold.
Meanwhile, successful trading beyond the aforementioned trend line resistance, close to $1,682 at the latest, could aim for the $1,700 round figure ahead of challenging the previous monthly peak near $1,730.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1672.33
|Today Daily Change
|-8.69
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52%
|Today daily open
|1681.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1651.98
|Daily SMA50
|1675.13
|Daily SMA100
|1720.45
|Daily SMA200
|1805.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1682.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1628.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1682.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1616.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1661.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1649.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1645.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1610.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1592.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1699.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1717.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1753.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD recovers to 0.9950 as risk flows return
EURUSD is trading close to 0.9950, recovering ground amid a positive shift in risk sentiment, which is checking the US Dollar recovery. Worries over the Fed downsizing interest rates is capping any upside attempts in the dollar. Eurozone data eyed.
GBPUSD bounces towards 1.1350 as USD recovery fizzles
GBPUSD is bouncing back towards 1.1350, consolidating the biggest daily gains in a month. UK FinMin Hunt eyes GBP60 billion worth of tax hike and spending cuts in the Budget. Mixed US data and Fedspeak allow buyers to sneak in amid a quiet start to the week.
Gold steadies below $1,682 hurdle as DXY eases ahead of US inflation
Gold price treads water after a downside start to the key week. US dollar fails to cheer China-linked risk aversion amid indecision over Fed’s next move. US inflation data, Fedspeak will be crucial for near-term XAUUSD directions as pivot talks amplify.
How to prepare for the next 20% move in Luna Classic?
Luna Classic price bounced off a critical support level and retested an important level, as discussed in the previous article. However, this move seems to have come undone, and LUNC is back to square one.
Week Ahead: Brace for US midterm elections and inflation data
There are only a handful of events next week but they will be crucial for markets. A divided Congress is the most likely outcome when Americans go to the ballots, setting the stage for two years of political deadlock.