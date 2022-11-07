Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD shifts into a rangebound structure below $1,680 ahead of US Inflation data

- Gold price is oscillating in a $1,673.96-1,681.95 range ahead of US mid-term elections.
- Overall positive sentiment is continuously providing support to the gold bulls.
- The returns on US government bonds are still solid despite rising odds of a slowdown in Fed’s rate hike pace.
Gold price (XAUUSD) is declining gradually after multiple attempts of breaking above the critical hurdle of $1,680.00. Overall positive sentiment is providing support to the gold prices while anxiety ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data has capped the upside.
The precious metal has remained in a narrow range of $1,673.96-1,681.95 on Monday despite back-to-back bearish trading sessions in the US dollar index (DXY)’s counter. The DXY dropped to near the psychological support of 110.00 as the market participants believe that a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) is certain.
S&P500 advanced by more than 1% as a gradual incline in critical rates won’t impact corporate earnings to a greater extent. While, the 10-year US Treasury yields have not been impacted and are scaling higher, recorded at 4.22% at the time of writing.
On Tuesday, the major trigger for the assets will be developments on US mid-term elections with voting for all 435 seats in Congress and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate. As strategists at ANZ Bank note, the US Dollar and equity markets tend to finish the month higher after midterms.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the gold prices are forming a Bullish Flag chart pattern that signals a continuation of the upside move after the breakout of the consolidation. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,674.87 has acted as major support for the counter.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the 40.00-60.00 range but that doesn’t warrant a reversal in the trend.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1674.62
|Today Daily Change
|-6.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1681.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1651.98
|Daily SMA50
|1675.13
|Daily SMA100
|1720.45
|Daily SMA200
|1805.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1682.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1628.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1682.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1616.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1661.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1649.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1645.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1610.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1592.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1699.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1717.79
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1753.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD nears October high as USD extends its slide
The AUDUSD pair is up for a second consecutive day, consolidating in the 0.6480 price zone. A scarce macroeconomic calendar and the better tone of global equities underpinned the pair at the beginning of the week.
EURUSD regains parity and aims for more gains
The EURUSD pair trades in the 1.0030 price zone, its highest in two weeks. Speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon pivot on monetary policy weighed on the American dollar in the absence of other relevant news.
Gold consolidates gains and aims for a higher high
Gold neared its Friday’s peak of $1,681.95 after an intraday slide to $1,666.82, now holding on to modest intraday gains. The dollar started the day on the back foot as the market mood improved at the beginning of the week and ahead of the release of US inflation figures.
Chainlink pops higher as equities rally, but what about the broader picture?
LINK had bulls popping champagne on Friday with nearly 13% intraday gains in the books, making it one of the best trading days for 2022. Unfortunately, the weekend hangover came in hard as Chainlink quickly reversed as profits were booked.
Mixed start for Europe, as markets eye US mid-terms and US CPI
European markets have seen a choppy start to the week, as the end of week hopium around a China reopening gives way to a semblance of reality that any reopening plan is unlikely to happen quickly. Sentiment has also been cautious ahead of tomorrow’s US mid-term elections and the CPI report this week.