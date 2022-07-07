“The danger is now a break of the trend support line that rises from $1,160, the August 2018 lows that would generate further capitulation risks, and opens the lower price band at $1,626 as a possibility (this itself is near $1,618 a Fibonacci retracement) – this requires a break of 200-week moving average at $1,650. The issue is the form and substance – if we get an evolving triangle, the drop would be a ‘controlled decline’ for $1,691-$1,677.”

“The bearish path is clear as the weekly Ichimoku chart’s cloud path has turned determinedly bearish with resistance sturdy at $1,880 and $1,915. The measure of intermediate resistance via the Tenkan resistance is also lowered to $1,809.”

The month of June has not been good for gold, with a top to bottom drop of 4%, and against June’s $1,878 peak, further declines has led to post a sharp 7.7% loss. As Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank notes, there remain risks of further liquidation of longs if the trend support line that rises from $1,160 (the August 2018 lows) breaks.

