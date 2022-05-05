- Gold gained traction for the third straight day and climbed to a fresh weekly high on Thursday.
- A less hawkish Fed extended support to the metal amid the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China.
- The prospects for a further tightening by the Fed revived the USD demand and capped gains.
Gold built on this week's goodish rebound from the $1,850 area, or its lowest level since mid-February and scaled higher for the third successive day on Thursday. The momentum pushed spot prices to a fresh weekly high during the early European session, though bulls struggled to capitalize on the move further beyond the $1,900 round-figure mark.
The Fed on Wednesday announced the largest rate hike since 2000 and the start of quantitative tightening (QT), though downplayed the possibility of super-size hikes. In the post-meeting press conference, Powell eased market fears about a more aggressive tightening path and said that the Fed was not actively considering a 75 bps rate hike. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that offered some support to the non-yielding yellow metal. Apart from this, concerns about the potential economic fallout from rising COVID-19 cases and strict lockdowns in China benefitted the safe-haven gold.
That said, the markets are still pricing in a further 200 bps rate hike for the rest of 2022, which was evident from a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, helped revive the US dollar demand and acted as a headwind for the dollar-denominated commodity. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that gold has bottomed out near the $1,850 region and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Weekly Initial Jobless Claims later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to gold. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1899.13
|Today Daily Change
|17.85
|Today Daily Change %
|0.95
|Today daily open
|1881.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1926.96
|Daily SMA50
|1936.31
|Daily SMA100
|1879.86
|Daily SMA200
|1834.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1889.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1861.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1934.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|1872.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1878.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1872.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1865.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1849.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1836.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1893.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1905.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1921.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
