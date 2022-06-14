- Gold staged a goodish rebound from a near four-week low touched earlier this Tuesday.
- Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and benefitted the XAUUSD.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets could cap the upside for the metal amid the risk-on impulse.
Gold attracted some buying near the $1,810 region and staged a solid rebound from a near four-week low touched earlier this Tuesday. The XAUUSD built on its steady intraday ascent and climbed to the $1,830 area during the early part of the European session, reversing a part of the previous day's steep fall.
Following the recent strong bullish run, the US dollar witnessed some profit-taking from a fresh two-decade peak touched on Monday amid retreating US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the dollar-denominated gold, though a combination of factors might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - could act as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal. Apart from this, expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed might further contribute to capping gains for the non-yielding gold.
The red-hot US consumer inflation figures released on Friday fueled speculations that the Fed would raise interest rates at a faster pace than expected to cool price pressures. In fact, the markets are pricing in a 175 bps of tightening over the next three meetings, implying at least one 75 bps rate hike by September. The expectations lifted the yield on the two-year Treasury note — seen as a proxy for the Fed's policy rate — to a new 15-year high and the benchmark 10-year US government bond to its highest level since April 2011 on Monday. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the outcome of a two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting, scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.
Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for additional near-term losses. This, in turn, any further move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders might take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around gold.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1829.35
|Today Daily Change
|10.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1819.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1847.17
|Daily SMA50
|1882.05
|Daily SMA100
|1890.04
|Daily SMA200
|1842.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1879.26
|Previous Daily Low
|1818.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1876.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1825.1
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1841.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1856.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1798.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1778.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1738.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1859.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1899.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1920.14
