Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD prints hidden bearish divergence below $1,700, US inflation eyed

- Gold price picks up bids to pare the week-start losses.
- Hidden bearish divergence challenge upside momentum amid sluggish session.
- Market’s cautious optimism, talks of Fed’s pivot favor buyers ahead of the key US CPI for October.
Gold price (XAUUSD) recovers from an intraday low to $1,675 during Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal reverses the previous day’s pullback from the monthly high amid a broadly softer US dollar.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 110.00, down for the third consecutive day. The DXY’s latest weakness could be linked to the recently mixed comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers, suggesting a halt in the strong rate hike trajectory, especially after Friday’s mixed US jobs report.
Additionally, hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers, firmer data from Eurozone and the market’s wait for this week’s key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) could also be held responsible for the XAUUSD’s recent pick-up.
However, fears surrounding China’s covid conditions and the recently firmer US inflation expectations challenge gold buyers. That said, China turned down the hopes of easing the zero-covid policy during the weekend after witnessing a multi-day high print of the daily virus counts. Additionally, the US inflation precursors, as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, print one-week highs of 2.53% and 2.61% according to the latest readings.
Amid these plays, the US Treasury yields are firmer and stock futures also print mild gains while tracking Wall Street’s firmer closing.
Moving on, gold traders need fresh clues and may seek headlines from China and the Fed ahead of the US inflation data for clear directions. In doing so, the metal prices may remain lackluster.
Technical analysis
Gold price defends the previous week’s upside break of a descending resistance line from October 11, now support around $1,665, as RSI (14) hints at the bearish move.
That said, the XAUUSD portrays the lower high formation since early October but the RSI is on the north run each time, suggesting the bulls are out of moves and struggling to keep the reins.
As a result, the odds of the metal’s pullback towards the aforementioned resistance-turned-support near $1,665 appear brighter. Following that, the 200-SMA level near $1,660 could act as the last defense of the gold buyers.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the recent tops near $1,683 turns down the bearish signals suggested by the RSI and price match.
In that case, the gold price could quickly rally to the $1,700 threshold before challenging the previous monthly peak surrounding $1,730.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1675.68
|Today Daily Change
|1.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1674.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1652.27
|Daily SMA50
|1673.88
|Daily SMA100
|1718.83
|Daily SMA200
|1804.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1681.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1666.9
|Previous Weekly High
|1682.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|1616.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1672.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1676.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1666.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1659.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1651.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1681.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1689.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1697.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
