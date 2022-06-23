- Gold attracted some dip-buying in the vicinity of the weekly low and shot to a fresh daily high.
- The ongoing slide in the US bond yields capped the USD and offered support to the commodity.
- Hawkish Fed expectations might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the metal.
Gold reversed an intraday slide to the $1,824 area, back closer to the weekly low touched the previous day and shot to a fresh daily high during the early North American session. The XAUUSD was last seen trading, around the $1,840-$1845 region, up 0.25% for the day, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
The ongoing steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields forced the US dollar to trim a part of its intraday gains, which, in turn, offered support to the dollar-denominated commodity. That said, a combination of factors held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful intraday upside for gold, for the time being.
A turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - acted as a headwind for the safe-haven precious metal. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation might also contribute to capping gains for the non-yielding gold.
The worsening global economic outlook, however, might continue to lend support to the XAUUSD and help limit any meaningful decline. Investors remain concerned that a more aggressive move by major central banks would pose challenges to the global economic recovery. Adding to this, Thursday's disappointing Eurozone PMIs further fueled fears about a possible recession.
The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction for gold prices. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying beyond the overnight swing high, around the $1,847-$1,848 region, to support prospects for additional near-term gains, possibly towards the $1,870-$1,880 supply zone.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1835.51
|Today Daily Change
|-2.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1837.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1844.76
|Daily SMA50
|1867.33
|Daily SMA100
|1891.58
|Daily SMA200
|1843.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1847.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1879.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|1805.11
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1838.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1832.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1824.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1811.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1800.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1849.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1860.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1873.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
