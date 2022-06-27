- A combination of supporting factors pushed gold prices higher on the first day of a new week.
- G7 nations plan to ban bullion imports from Russia acted as a tailwind amid a weaker USD.
- The risk-on impulse held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped any further gains.
Gold attracted some dip-buying after filling the weekly bullish gap and climbed to a fresh daily high during the early part of the European session. The XAUUSD was last seen trading around the $1,840 region, with bulls still awaiting sustained strength beyond the very important 200-day SMA.
The recent sharp decline in commodity and energy prices now seems to have eased fears about the risk of a further rise in inflationary pressures. Furthermore, some high-frequency data indicate that the growth momentum in the US is starting to cool. This forced investors to reassess the prospects of more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which dragged the US dollar to over a one-week low on Monday and benefitted the dollar-denominated gold.
Some countries, including the US, UK, Japan, and Canada, plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during the G7 summit this week. This was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the XAUUSD. The upside, however, remains capped, at least for the time being amid a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which tends to drive flows away from the traditional safe-haven XAUUSD.
Meanwhile, the risk-on impulse pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher and was seen as another factor that kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the non-yielding yellow metal. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around gold. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - featuring the release of Durable Goods Orders and Pending Home Sales later during the early North American session.
This, along with the US bond yields and the USD price dynamics, should provide some impetus to gold. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the commodity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1839.65
|Today Daily Change
|13.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|1826.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842
|Daily SMA50
|1861.3
|Daily SMA100
|1891.94
|Daily SMA200
|1844.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1831.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1816.99
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1826.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1822.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1818.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1810.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1803.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1833.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1840.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1848.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0600 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond 1.0600 during the American trading hours on Monday. Following the mixed data releases, the US Dollar Index extended its slide below 104.00 and fueled the pair's rally in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD reverses direction, reclaims 1.2300
Following a dip below 1.2250 earlier in the day, GBP/USD reversed its course and reclaimed 1.2300. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback helps the pair push higher in the American session as investors assess the latest data releases.
Gold bears gearing up for a breakout
XAUUSD is slowly gaining bearish traction, with sellers now aligned at lower levels. Gold advanced throughout the first half of the day, but trimmed gains and trades near a daily low of $1,820.63, as the dollar gathered momentum ahead of the US opening.
Everything you need to know about Shiba Inu’s Ryoshi Vision rewards before June 29
ShibaSwap, the native decentralized exchange of the Shiba Inu coin project, announced the distribution of Ryoshi Vision rewards within the next 48 to72 hours from June 26, 2022.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!