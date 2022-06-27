- Gold once again faced rejection near 200-DMA and has now filled the weekly bullish gap.
- The risk-on impulse and rising US bond yields acted as a headwind for the commodity.
- The emergence of some USD dip-buying further contributed to the intraday selling bias.
Gold continued with its struggle to make it through the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some intraday selling near the $1,840 area on Monday. The intraday downtick dragged spot price to the lower end of the daily trading range, around the $1,828 region during the early North American session and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
Investors turned optimistic amid hopes that inflation is nearing its peak, bolstered by the recent sharp decline in commodity prices. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which acted as a headwind for the safe-haven gold. The risk-on flow pushed the US Treasury bond yields and further contribute to capping gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.
A goodish pickup in the US bond yields allowed the US dollar to reverse its modest intraday losses to over a one-week low. The greenback drew additional support from upbeat US Durable Goods Orders, which unexpectedly increased by 0.7% in May. Orders excluding transportation items also surpassed estimates and rose 0.7%. A stronger USD exerted additional pressure on the dollar-denominated gold.
The downside, however, seems cushioned, at least for the time being, amid growing recession fears and expectations that some G7 countries plan to ban bullion imports from Russia. This might tighten supplies and continue lending support to gold prices. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Nevertheless, gold has now filled a weekly bullish gap and repeated failures near a technically significant moving average suggest an eventual breakdown to the downside. Hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly near the $1,848-$1,850 region, which should act as a pivotal point for gold prices.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1831
|Today Daily Change
|4.39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1826.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842
|Daily SMA50
|1861.3
|Daily SMA100
|1891.94
|Daily SMA200
|1844.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1831.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1816.99
|Previous Weekly High
|1847.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|1816.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1909.83
|Previous Monthly Low
|1786.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1826.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1822.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1818.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1810.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1803.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1833.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1840.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1848.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
