- Gold remained on the defensive through the early European session amid hawkish Fed expectations.
- The underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the USD further acted as a headwind for the commodity.
- A softer risk tone extended some support as investors await the release of the US jobs report (NFP).
Gold reversed modest intraday losses and was last seen trading around the $1,974-$1,975 region, nearly unchanged for the day during the early European session.
The spillover effect from the overnight broad sell-off on Wall Street weighed on investors' sentiment, which was evident from a softer tone around the equity markets. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven gold, though any meaningful upside remains elusive amid the prospects for a further policy tightening by the Fed.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that a 75 bps rate hike is not under active consideration, though stated that policymakers were ready to approve a 50 bps increase at upcoming meetings. Moreover, the markets are still pricing in a further 200 bps rate hike for the rest of 2022, which remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which held steady near its highest level in two decades, further acted as a headwind for the dollar-denominated gold. The downside, however, seems cushioned as investors preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data.
The popularly known NFP report is expected to be consistent with tightening labour market conditions and likely back the case for additional Fed rate hikes. This, along with the emergence of fresh selling on Thursday, suggests that the path of least resistance for the non-yielding gold is to the downside and any attempted recovery could be seen as a selling opportunity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1874.23
|Today Daily Change
|-2.91
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1877.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1924.55
|Daily SMA50
|1935.67
|Daily SMA100
|1880.85
|Daily SMA200
|1835.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1909.83
|Previous Daily Low
|1872.6
|Previous Weekly High
|1934.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|1872.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1886.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1895.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1863.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1849.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1825.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1900.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1923.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1937.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
