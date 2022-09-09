- Sharp reversal in gold shows recovery is not an easy road.
- The dollar trims losses on Friday amid risk appetite and a rebound in US yields.
- The daily chart shows XAUUSD in a bearish channel, hovering around $1710.
Gold turned to the downside again after approaching the $1730 area and pulled back sharply toward $1710, erasing daily gains on Friday. Stabilization of the US Dollar and a rebound in yields weighed on the yellow metal.
XAUUSD failed to break the critical resistance around $1730 and weakened. A break above would strengthen the outlook for gold, targeting first $1745 and then exposing a downtrend line at $1760. On the flip side, a daily close below $1695 would expose the long term support area at $1675 (2021 and 2022 lows).
Dollar down, but off lows
The greenback moved off lows, with the DXY rising back toward 109.00 and the US 10-year yield recovering 3.30%. Those moves, made the barrier around $1730 in gold stronger.
Not even the better tone in Wall Street capped the retreat. XAUUSD found support at $1710$ and it is about to end the week hovering around $1715, below key resistance levels but also holding above $1700.
On Thursday, Fed Chair Powell continued with the hawkish tone. Next week, the key number will be August US CPI on Tuesday. If market participants see in the numbers that a peak has been reach, gold could benefit.
XAUUSD daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1712.93
|Today Daily Change
|4.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1708.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1739.05
|Daily SMA50
|1745.74
|Daily SMA100
|1797.82
|Daily SMA200
|1833.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1728.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1704.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1688.92
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1713.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1698.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1689.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1674.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1723.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1737.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1747.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
