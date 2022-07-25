- Gold turns negative as market sentiment deteriorates.
- XAU/USD slides below $1720, rejected again from above $1730.
- US Dollar recovers momentum, erases losses.
Gold prices failed to hold to gains on Monday, hit after Gazprom’s announcement that will slow flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, triggering a decline in equity prices. XAUUSD printed a fresh daily low at $1714 during the American session.
Earlier on Monday, gold peaked at $1736, slightly below last week high and then lost momentum. It failed to hold above $1730 and then accelerated the decline after the US Dollar gained strength.
Gazprom’s announcement weighed in stocks and pushed energy prices to the upside. The dollar erased losses and turned positive. The DXY rose back above 106.50.
Market participants await the outcome of the FOMC meeting that will start on Tuesday. “We expect the FOMC to follow up June's large 75bp rate increase with a similar move in July, lifting the target range for the Fed Funds rate to 2.25%-2.50%. In doing so, the Committee would bring the policy stance to its estimate of the longer-run neutral level. We also look for Chair Powell to retain optionality by leaving the door open to additional 75bp rate increases”, explained an analyst at TD Securities.
Gold finds resistance
Last week, gold prices posted the first weekly gains after falling during five in a row. The rebound from the critical support area of 1675$ (2021 lows) found resistance at $1740.
From a very short-term perspective, XAUUSD is correcting lower and is testing the $1715 area. A break lower could open the doors to $1700. If it rises back above $1725, another test of $1740 could take place. The key resistance above is at $1750.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1717.73
|Today Daily Change
|-10.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|1727.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1752.52
|Daily SMA50
|1806.26
|Daily SMA100
|1866.52
|Daily SMA200
|1843.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1739.37
|Previous Daily Low
|1712.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|1680.91
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1729.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1723.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1713.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1700.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1687.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1740.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1753.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1766.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gives up, trades near 1.0200
The American dollar recovers its poise after Wall Street’s opening, with EUR/USD struggling to retain the 1.0200 threshold. Tepid German data limits gains for the shared currency as investors wait for the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, but remains above 1.2000
GBP/USD peaked at 1.2086 amid risk-on flows, now trading in the 1.2040 price zone. Political turmoil in the UK on pause until early September, when Tories will announce a new Prime Minister.
Gold jumps back above $1,730 despite firmer yields
Gold price is picking up fresh bids, regaining $1,730 amid fresh USD weakness. European equities turn positive, ignoring looming recession fears. The further upside in the bullion could be limited by the rebound in the US Treasury yields.
Ethereum readies for another reversal ahead of the much-awaited FOMC meeting
ETH is doddering marginally below $1,550 following a few days of stability. The leading smart contracts token had jumped from support roughly at $1,040 in the previous week, and nearly brushed shoulders with $1,700.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!