- Gold climbed to a one-week high on Friday amid a softer tone surrounding the USD.
- Recession fears further underpinned the safe-haven metal and remained supportive.
- A goodish recovery in the equity markets, Fed rate hike bets capped any further gains.
Gold built on the overnight strong move back above the very important 200-day SMA and gained some follow-through traction on the last day of the week. The XAUUSD maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the $1,850 region, or over a one-week high.
The US dollar languished near a two-week low touched the previous day amid the recent sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the dollar-denominated gold. Apart from this, concerns about softening global economic growth acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven XAUUSD and assisted spot prices to recover further from the multi-month low touched earlier this week.
The markets remain worried that a more aggressive move by major central banks to constrain inflation could pose challenges to global economic growth. Apart from this, the Russia-Ukraine war and extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China have been fueling recession fears. That said, a combination of factors might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around gold and keep a lid on any meaningful upside, at least for now.
The global risk sentiment recovered a bit after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut its five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points to counter an economic slowdown. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed would stick to its monetary policy tightening path over the next few months to bring inflation under control should cap gains for the non-yielding yellow metal. Nevertheless, gold remains on track to snap a four-week losing streak.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around gold.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1846.67
|Today Daily Change
|4.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1841.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1863.09
|Daily SMA50
|1912.6
|Daily SMA100
|1884.27
|Daily SMA200
|1837.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1849.15
|Previous Daily Low
|1810.99
|Previous Weekly High
|1885.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1799.19
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1834.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1825.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1818.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1795.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1780.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1857.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1872.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1895.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in narrow range below 1.0600
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed higher toward 1.0600 after having dipped below 1.0560 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, however, the pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction as focus shifts to Consumer Confidence data from the eurozone.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2450 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD has extended its sideways grind below 1.2500 into the second half of the day on Friday. The dollar holds its ground following Thursday's selloff and doesn't allow the pair to gather momentum. The US economic docket won't feature any high-tier data releases.
Gold consolidates weekly gains, stays below $1,850
After having registered impressive gains on Thursday, gold stays relatively quiet and trades below $1,850 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield trades flat on the day following the two-day decline, failing to provide directional clues to XAU/USD.
Vitalik Buterin sets date for Ethereum’s Merge, fueling a bullish breakout
Ethereum Merge is one of the most awaited events in the ETH community. The Merge has been delayed several times over the past year, and the final date for the key event is here, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
Are we in a recession? Retail earnings preview: Costco, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, BIG
Walmart and Target have spoken, and the market did not like it. Consumer spending is already being hit by inflation. Next week sees more retailers report earnings.