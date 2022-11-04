- US Nonfarm Payrolls for October exceeded forecasts of 200K.
- The US Unemployment Rate edged higher, at around 3.7%.
- Gold Price Analysis: Dived at the headline but resumed its early gains.
Gold price seesaws around $1648 after a measure of employment in the United States showed the economy added more jobs than expected, as the US Department of Labor reported, while the US Dollar weakened. US Treasury yields rose, though this did not deter Gold from clinging to earlier gains. At the time of writing, XAUUSD is trading at around $1640-$1660 in a volatile session
US Nonfarm Payrolls crushed expectations, and the Unemployment Rate rises
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that US Nonfarm Payrolls for October rose by 261K above estimates of 200K, suggesting that the US Federal Reserve could keep lifting rates due to the tightness of the labor market. Given that the US central bank hiked 0.75% for the fourth time in the year and acknowledged a resilient labor market, the December meeting could be live, where the Fed could weigh its options by half or three-quarters of a percent.
In the same report, the Unemployment Rate jumped by 3.7% due to lower participation, and the annual wage inflation, as measured by the Average Hourly Earnings, declined to 4.7% from 5%.
Markets’ reaction
XAUUSD price dived towards $1641.16, shy of the 200-EMA as shown by the 5-minute chart, before bouncing off and climbing towards the high $1650s, as the US Dollar weakener, breaking on its way up, the 50-EMA and the 20-EMA, each at $1649.88 and $1651.82, respectively. Even though, to further extend its gains, XAUUSD lacks the strength to re-test the weekly high of $1169.52, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at overbought conditions suggests a pullback towards the $1650 area is on the cards.
XAUUSD 5-minute chart
Gold Key Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1656.19
|Today Daily Change
|26.61
|Today Daily Change %
|1.63
|Today daily open
|1629.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1652.7
|Daily SMA50
|1676.27
|Daily SMA100
|1722.03
|Daily SMA200
|1806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1641.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1616.69
|Previous Weekly High
|1674.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1638.09
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1625.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1631.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1617.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1604.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1592.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1641.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1653.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1665.83
