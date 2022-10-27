- Gold price creeps lower as the US Dollar gains traction, despite falling US Treasury yields.
- The US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) accelerated and snapped two-quarters of consecutive contraction.
- The ECB lifted rates by 75 bps for the second consecutive meeting and boosted the greenback.
Gold prices fluctuate around $1660 following positive US economic data that keeps investors’ spirits high as US equities rise. Additionally, the greenback is recovering some ground after diving to a fresh five-week low at 109.535. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at $1662, down by 0.25% from its opening price.
XAU/USD stalls at a key technical level on upbeat US growth data
XAU/USD remains oscillating around the $1660 area, though capped by the release of the US Advance Q3 GDP, which exceeded estimates, with the economy growing by 2.6%, above 2.4% estimates, entering into positive territory, following Q1 and Q2 contractions, which triggered a “technical recession,” as reported by the US Commerce Department.
The GDP got bolstered by the trade deficit narrowing sharply, adding 2.77% to GDP growth. Meanwhile, consumer spending slowed to a 1.4% rate, lower than Q2’s 2.0%, which could comfort Fed officials that demand is slowing down.
At the same time, the US Department of Labor reported that Unemployment claims for the week ending on October 22 rose by 217K, less than estimates of 220K, but more than the previous week, flashing that the labor market is easing.
Earlier, the European Central Bank (ECB) added another 75 bps rate hike to the deposit rate, which stands at 1.50%. The ECB President, Christine Lagarde, commented that the central bank would be data-dependent and take policy decisions “meeting by meeting.” The Euro sold off as a consequence, bolstering the US Dollar.
What to watch
The US economic docket will feature the US Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge, the Core PCE, estimated at 0.5% MoM and 6.3% YoY, alongside the Consumer Sentiment and Pending Home Sales.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
XAU/USD remains neutral to downward biased and faces solid resistance at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1663. If XAU buyers surpass, the latter XAU might challenge the 50-day EMA at $1686. Worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still in bearish territory; therefore
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1662
|Today Daily Change
|-0.89
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1664.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1668.78
|Daily SMA50
|1689.2
|Daily SMA100
|1733.87
|Daily SMA200
|1811.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1674.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1649.86
|Previous Weekly High
|1668.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|1617.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1665.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1659.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1651.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1638.06
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1626.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1676.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1688.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1701.56
, sellers remain in charge. Key support lies at October 26 daily low at $1649.84, followed by the lows of the week around $1640.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
