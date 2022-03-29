- Gold tumbles to $1890 and then rebounds more than $20.
- Volatility is set to remain high amid news from Ukraine and sharp moves in the Treasury market.
- Bearish bias prevails in XUA/USD, more losses seen on a consolidation under $1900.
Gold is having another volatile session on Tuesday. Price dropped sharply to $1890 following positive reports about the conversation between Ukraine and Russian authorities. It then rebounded strongly, rising back above $1910.
XAU/USD is hovering around $1912 as stocks in Wall Street hold onto daily gains. The yellow metal received support from a weaker US dollar and lower US yields. The DXY is having the worst day since March 10, falling 0.90%; it currently trades at 98.25 after finding support above 98.00.
The Treasury market is also making sharp moves. The US 10-year yield peaked earlier at 2.53% and then tumbled to as low as 2.38%. As of writing, it is hovering around 2.43%. The decline in yields took place amid an improvement in market sentiment.
XAU/USD holding above $1910
While US yields continue to correct lower, gold could find buyers after dips. If yields start rising again, gold will likely come under pressure. A consolidation under $1900 (or a daily close below $1910) would likely trigger more losses. The next strong support stands at $1885 (55-day SMA), followed by $1875 and $1850.
On the upside, the daily high at $1930 is the first relevant resistance, followed by the 20-day simple moving average that stands at $1955. A daily close above $1960 would negate the current negative bias.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1908.68
|Today Daily Change
|-14.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|1922.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1954.8
|Daily SMA50
|1890.24
|Daily SMA100
|1848.88
|Daily SMA200
|1817.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1959.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1917.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1966.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|1910.83
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1943.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1906.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1890.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1864.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1949.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1975.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1991.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.1100
EUR/USD has extended its rally to a fresh 10-day high near 1.1100 on improving market mood on Tuesday. The shared currency capitalizes on risk flows after Russia announced that they agreed to drastically scale down military activity near Kyiv following the latest round of talks.
GBP/USD climbs to 1.3150 area as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gained traction and has advanced to daily highs near 1.3150 amid renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The risk-positive market environment on Russia-Ukraine headlines makes it difficult for the safe-haven dollar to find demand.
Gold recovers above $1,910 as US yields turn south
Gold has regained its traction after falling to its lowest level in a month at $1,890 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield turning negative on the day below 2.4%, XAU/USD is trading above $1,910.
Shiba Inu price is on the cusp of a 65% bull run
Shiba Inu price saw bulls taking the lead on Monday by using the 55-day SMA handle as an entry point that resulted in the price shooting up to the 200-day SMA of $0.00003000.
Micron (MU) reports earnings after Tuesday close
Micron Technology announces its fiscal Q2 earnings after the close on Tuesday, March 29. Micron stock rose 2.3% to $79.86 on Monday. MU shares trade currently at 11 times earnings.