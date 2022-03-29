Gold tumbles to $1890 and then rebounds more than $20.

Volatility is set to remain high amid news from Ukraine and sharp moves in the Treasury market.

Bearish bias prevails in XUA/USD, more losses seen on a consolidation under $1900.

Gold is having another volatile session on Tuesday. Price dropped sharply to $1890 following positive reports about the conversation between Ukraine and Russian authorities. It then rebounded strongly, rising back above $1910.

XAU/USD is hovering around $1912 as stocks in Wall Street hold onto daily gains. The yellow metal received support from a weaker US dollar and lower US yields. The DXY is having the worst day since March 10, falling 0.90%; it currently trades at 98.25 after finding support above 98.00.

The Treasury market is also making sharp moves. The US 10-year yield peaked earlier at 2.53% and then tumbled to as low as 2.38%. As of writing, it is hovering around 2.43%. The decline in yields took place amid an improvement in market sentiment.

XAU/USD holding above $1910

While US yields continue to correct lower, gold could find buyers after dips. If yields start rising again, gold will likely come under pressure. A consolidation under $1900 (or a daily close below $1910) would likely trigger more losses. The next strong support stands at $1885 (55-day SMA), followed by $1875 and $1850.

On the upside, the daily high at $1930 is the first relevant resistance, followed by the 20-day simple moving average that stands at $1955. A daily close above $1960 would negate the current negative bias.

