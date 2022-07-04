Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns sideways below $1,810 as spotlight shifts to Fed minutes

- Gold price is hovering below $1,810.00 amid volatility contraction.
- The FOMC minutes will provide a detailed view of the US economy and ideology by raising rates by 75 bps.
- The DXY is also displaying volatility contraction but is holding above $105.00 firmly.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying a rangebound move below the critical resistance of $1,810.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has turned sideways, following the footprints of the US dollar index (DXY). The upcoming event of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Wednesday has shifted the gold prices into the consolidation trajectory.
The FOMC minutes will provide a detailed view behind the bumper rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Fed chair Jerome Powell announced a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike in June monetary policy to fix the inflation mess. And, thanks to the solid growth prospects and tight labor market, which provide the Fed the required support to announce a rate hike without much hesitation.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating in a narrow range of 105.15-105.23 in the Asian session. Investors are awaiting the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which are due on Friday. A preliminary estimate for job additions in June is 250k, extremely lower than the former additions of 390k in May.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the gold prices are juggling in a narrow range of $1,804.00-1,814.37. The downward sloping trendline placed from June 12 high at $1,879.26 will act as a major barrier for the precious metal. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,807.92 is overlapping with the gold prices, which signals an ongoing consolidation phase. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a directionless move further.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1807.2
|Today Daily Change
|-3.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1811.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1832.99
|Daily SMA50
|1847.48
|Daily SMA100
|1891.56
|Daily SMA200
|1845.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1811.91
|Previous Daily Low
|1784.55
|Previous Weekly High
|1841.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1784.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1801.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1795
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1793.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1775.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1765.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1820.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1829.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1847.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls could be on the verge of taking over, ahead of RBA’s monetary policy decision
The Aussie dollar is holding steadily above 0.6850 on positive China data as the RBA’s decision looms. AUD/USD, from a bullish perspective, could be on the verge of a considerable move higher towards prior session highs around 0.6905/20 in the first instance ahead of 0.6965 and the 0.70 area thereafter.
USD/JPY: Bears are seeking a a significant correction but meanwhile bulls still in play
USD/JPY bulls eye a move towards 136.20 and a touch higher even. The price is making a double top on the daily chart and the bearish engulfing candle followed by a subsequent drive into the demand structure could be the foundation for a significant bearish correction in the coming days.
Gold turns sideways below $1,810 as spotlight shifts to Fed minutes
Gold price is displaying a rangebound move below the critical resistance of $1,810.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal has turned sideways, following the footprints of the DXY. On an hourly scale, the gold prices are juggling in a narrow range of $1,804.00-1,814.37.
Why lower gas fees is super bullish for the Ethereum price
ETH shows subtle signals that a bull rally could be underway. On July 4, the bulls are fighting neck and teeth to hold ground amidst the bearish onslaught that has submerged the ETH price below $1,100 throughout the weekend.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!