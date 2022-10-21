Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns sideways below $1,630 as DXY losses momentum, yields reach 4.24%

- Gold prices are oscillating, following the footprints of the DXY.
- S&P500 futures have attempted a rebound, however, the risk impulse is still negative.
- The 10-year US yields have kissed 4.24% for the first time since the sub-prime crisis.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying back-and-forth moves in a narrow range of $1,625.00-1,628.55 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is awaiting price action from the US dollar index (DXY). The DXY is struggling to sustain above the immediate hurdle of 113.00. The asset attempted to sustain above the 113.00 hurdle but failed to sustain as S&P500 futures have retreated from near 3,645.00.
Well, returns from the US government bonds are not sensing any barricade and are flying like there is no tomorrow. The 10-year US Treasury yields have accelerated to 4.24% for the first time since the sub-prime crisis. The yields are being strengthened by hawkish commentaries from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.
On Thursday, Fed Governor Lisa Cook crossed wires citing that inflationary pressures are unacceptably higher and more rate hikes are needed to curtail them. She further added that more rate hikes will line up and later the restrictive policy will be kept.
As per the CME FedWatch tool, chances for a fourth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike remain more than 93%.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the gold price has witnessed a steep fall after testing the highest auction area placed in a $1,642.58-1,671.83 range. The precious metal is declining toward the two-year low at $1,614.85, 8 September 2022. Declining 20 and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,629.86 and $1,634.46 add to the downside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range and a shift into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00will trigger the downside momentum
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1626.74
|Today Daily Change
|-1.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1628.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1665.34
|Daily SMA50
|1699.08
|Daily SMA100
|1741.6
|Daily SMA200
|1815.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1645.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1622.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1699.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1640.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1631.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1636.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1618.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1608.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1595.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1641.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1655.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1664.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles near weekly low, seems vulnerable below 1.1200 mark
GBP/USD meets with a fresh supply on Friday and is pressured by a modest USD strength. The overnight rejection near a two-month-old descending trendline favours bearish traders. Weakness below the weekly low is needed to support prospects for further near-term losses.
USD/JPY extends gains towards 150.50 amid firmer yields
USD/JPY is flirting with fresh 32-year around 150.25-30 during Friday’s Asian session. The pair rises for the 13th consecutive day amid strong yields and BOJ's defense of the easy money policy. All eyes remain on the yields and the Fedspeak.
EUR/USD skates on thin ice below 0.9800 amid sluggish yields, eyes on Fed speakers
EUR/USD picks up bids to pare intraday losses, braces for the first weekly gain in three. Yields dribble around multi-year high as markets wait for fresh clues. Eurozone preliminary Consumer Confidence for October will be important as well.
Gold turns sideways below $1,630 as DXY losses momentum, yields reach 4.24%
Ethereum price to trigger a minor rally before exploding to $1,400
Ethereum price is bouncing off the immediate support level and shows signs of a quick rally. This outlook is a little risky for traders since a failure to maintain this bullish momentum could result in ETH sliding lower and targeting equal lows to the downside.