Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles toward $1,980 after US data

- US economy expanded less than expected during Q1.
- US Dollar and Treasury yields rise after data.
- XAU/USD drops from $2,000 to test $1,980; key support stands at $1,970.
Gold price dropped sharply following the release of US Q1 GDP growth data. XAU/USD hit levels above $2,000 and then lost almost $20, falling to the $1,980 area.
Economic data from the US showed the economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.1% during the first quarter, below the 2% of market consensus and under the 2.6% of the previous quarter. The Core PCE rose 4.9%, above the expected 4.7%. The GDP deflator also exceeded expectations at 4% versus 3.7%. A different report showed a decline in Jobless Claims.
The numbers showed slower growth and persistent inflation. US yields rose after the economic figures. The 2-year Treasury yield climbed above 4% to 4.03% while the 10-year spiked to 3.49% and then pulled back. The US Dollar Index turned positive for the day, rising above 101.60. Wall Street futures remained in positive territory.
XAU/USD reached a two-day low at $1,981 and rebounded modestly. It remains with a bearish bias. The critical support is located around $1,970 and a break lower could trigger an acceleration.
A rebound in XAU/USD could face resistance at $1,990 and $1,995. Gold bulls need price to consolidate above $2,005 in order to point to a sustainable extension.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1984.01
|Today Daily Change
|-4.99
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1989
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1998.04
|Daily SMA50
|1927.93
|Daily SMA100
|1893.5
|Daily SMA200
|1804.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2009.41
|Previous Daily Low
|1983.4
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|1969.26
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1993.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1999.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1978.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1967.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1952.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2004.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2019.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2030.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1000 after US GDP
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.1000 in the early American session. Despite the weak US GDP growth recorded in the first quarter, strong inflation and spending numbers in the report seem to be providing a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD reverses direction after US data, falls toward 1.2450
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near 1.2450 amid renewed US Dollar strength. Markets seem to be shrugging off the weak economic growth recorded in the US in the first quarter due to the temporary negative impact of inventories.
Gold falls below $1,990 as US yields push higher on US GDP data
Gold price fell sharply and broke below $1,990 with the immediate reaction to the US GDP data. Markets seem to be paying more attention to inflation-related components of the GDP report rather than the disappointing growth reading, boosting US yields and weighing on XAU/USD.
Top 3 cryptos with most active developers: Cardano, Polkadot and Kusama
Polkadot, Kusama and Cardano lead the crypto ecosystem in terms of development activity based on a recent report. Analysts believe that a large volume of GitHub commits in DOT and ADA signal utility, relevance and long-term potential.
Caterpillar stock drops below 200-day MA despite major profit windfall
CAT stock sold off on Thursday despite an extremely profitable quarter for the global equipment maker. CAT stock lost about 4% at the start of Thursday trading, reducing its share price by about $9 and falling below the 200-day moving average to $207.