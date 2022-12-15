Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles below $1,800 as hawkish Fed guidance underpins US Dollar

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • Gold price has witnessed a vertical fall to near $1,790.00 amid a significant recovery in the US Dollar.
  • The Fed sees interest rate peak at 5.1% after hiking interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.25-4.50%.
  • As per the consensus, the monthly US Retail Sales (Nov) are expected to contract by 0.1%.

Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a steep fall and has dropped below the psychological support of $1,800.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has surrendered Federal Reserve (Fed) policy-inspired wild movement low at $1,795.50 and is expected to remain on tenterhooks.

Meanwhile, investors have underpinned the risk-aversion theme as higher interest rate peak guidance by the Fed has escalated recession fears. Fed chair Jerome Powell sees interest rate peak at 5.1% after hiking interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 4.25-4.50%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has advanced to near 103.90 and is expected to recapture the 104.00 resistance ahead.

S&P500 futures have surrendered their entire gains recorded in early Tokyo as Fed chair Jerome Powell has yet not confirmed an inflation peak. Going forward, investors will focus on the release of the United Stated Retail Sales data, which is scheduled for Thursday. November’s Retail Sales are expected to contract by 0.1% vs. an expansion of 1.3% reported earlier. A decline in Retail Sales might support Gold price ahead.

Gold technical analysis

Gold price is declining toward the lower edge of the Rising Wedge chart pattern formed on a four-hour scale. The above-mentioned chart pattern indicates volatility contraction at the end of the tunnel. The precious metal has dropped to near the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.790.00 while the 200-EMA at $1,754.34 is still advancing, which indicates that the long-term trend is still intact.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is failing to shift into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates that the upside bias has faded.

Gold four-hour chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1792
Today Daily Change -14.61
Today Daily Change % -0.81
Today daily open 1806.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1770.93
Daily SMA50 1716.12
Daily SMA100 1720.25
Daily SMA200 1789.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1814.19
Previous Daily Low 1795.61
Previous Weekly High 1810.12
Previous Weekly Low 1765.89
Previous Monthly High 1786.55
Previous Monthly Low 1616.69
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1802.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1807.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 1796.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 1786.89
Daily Pivot Point S3 1778.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 1815.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1824.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 1833.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

