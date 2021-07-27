Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD treads water near $1,800, bearish bias stays intact

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • XAU/USD is fluctuating in a tight range on Tuesday.
  • Gold continues to trade near the 100-day SMA.
  • Focus shifts to macroeconomic data releases from US.

The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week in the negative territory. Although the US Dollar Index edged lower, the risk-positive market environment made it difficult for gold to find demand. Ahead of Tuesday's key macroeconomic data releases from the US, the pair is moving sideways and was last seen trading flat on the day at $1,798.

Later in the session, the US Census Bureau will release the Durable Goods Orders for June. However, investors could remain on the sidelines and show no reaction to this report while waiting for the FOMC to announce its monetary policy decisions on Wednesday.

Previewing the data, "estimates for Durable Goods Orders are likely too high, as past misses on this release and disappointments in other figures for June allude to," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "The market reaction will likely be muted ahead of the Fed – apart from a minor mean-reversion – but the data would be useful for trading GDP on Thursday."

Durable Goods Orders Preview: Why expectations could be too high, data useful for trading GDP.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for July and Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index will be featured in the US economic docket as well.

On Wednesday, market participants will look for clues regarding the timing of asset tapering in the Fed's Monetary Policy Statement. Moreover, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks on the policy outlook amid renewed concerns over the coronavirus Delta variant hurting the recovery will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Gold Futures: Scope for further downside.

Gold technical outlook

With Tuesday's subdued trading action, key technical levels remain intact for gold. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart continues to edge lower toward 40, suggesting that the near-term outlook remains bearish.

Currently, gold is trading a tad below the 100-day SMA at $1,800 and sellers are likely to remain in control unless the price manages to hold consistently above that level. On the downside,  $1,790 (July 23 low) aligns as the next target ahead of $1,775 (Fibonacci 61.8 retracement of April-June uptrend).

On the other hand, $1,820 (200-day SMA) aligns as key resistance before $1,830/$1,833 area (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 50-day SMA).

Additional levels to watch for

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1796.79
Today Daily Change -0.87
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1797.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1800.64
Daily SMA50 1833.41
Daily SMA100 1797.04
Daily SMA200 1822.82
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1811.55
Previous Daily Low 1796.42
Previous Weekly High 1825.04
Previous Weekly Low 1789.8
Previous Monthly High 1916.62
Previous Monthly Low 1750.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1802.2
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1805.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 1792.2
Daily Pivot Point S2 1786.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 1777.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 1807.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1817.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 1822.46

 

 

