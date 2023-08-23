Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD treads water around $1,900 despite firmer US Dollar

- Gold price trades higher but struggles to surpass the $1,900 mark.
- Risk aversion and China's economic woes are placing downward pressure on the price of gold.
- Declining US Treasury yields coupled with downbeat US data might exert pressure on the Greenback.
Gold price marginally extends its gains and successfully continues the winning streak for the third day. XAU/USD hovers around $1,900 per troy ounce during the Asian session on Wednesday, showing signs of recovery following four consecutive weeks of losses despite a firmer US Dollar (USD).
However, elevated risk aversion and concerns regarding China’s economy, are exerting pressure on the price of Gold. These elements could potentially impact the overall trajectory of Gold Prices.
Investors’ attention will be on China's economic woes and financial toil, any signs of further development in fiscal stimulus will be cheered up. According to Reuters, during the BRICS summit in South Africa on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China's economy was resilient and that the fundamentals for its long-term growth remained unchanged.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the Greenback against the six major currencies, showed resilience on Tuesday and ended the day with a winning point. At the time of writing, the DXY is hovering around 103.50. The decrease in US Treasury yields and downbeat US Existing Home Sales could put the Greenback under pressure.
As said, data released on Tuesday revealed that US Existing Home Sales declined 2.2% in July to an annual rate of 4.07M, against the market consensus of 4.15M. The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index improved in August from -9 to -7, in line with market expectations. The upcoming Jackson Hole annual symposium holds significant importance, primarily due to the speech by Fed Chair Powell scheduled for Friday.
Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for August and New Home Sales Change for July, later during the North American session. These datasets could provide insights, helping for placing fresh bets on the yellow metal.
XAU/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1901.62
|Today Daily Change
|4.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|1897.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1923.65
|Daily SMA50
|1932.96
|Daily SMA100
|1961.05
|Daily SMA200
|1907.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1904.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1889.14
|Previous Weekly High
|1916.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1885.13
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1898.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1895.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1889.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1881.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1874.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1904.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1912.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1920.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds to 0.6450 on US-China optimism, USD retreat
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6450, sustaining the rebound on Wednesday, despite softer Australia activity data for August. The renewed US-China optimism and a broad US Dollar retreat underpin the pair ahead of the key US PMI data.
EUR/USD bulls retake 1.0850 ahead of EU/US PMI
EUR/USD is looking to build the recovery above 1.0850 in Wednesday's Asian trading. Upbeat mood and a retreat in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields fuel EUR/USD's renewed upside. All eyes remain on the EU and US PMIs.
Gold treads water around $1,900 despite firmer US Dollar
Uniswap price June-July rally of 65% undone as UNI falls by 25% in a week
Uniswap price is taking the spot of one of the biggest losers of the month, with the altcoin’s losses extending with every passing day. However, a key indicator suggests that UNI’s bearishness might be reaching the point of saturation, leaving a reversal as the likely option.
Jackson Hole symposium to shape Dollar’s path
The Fed’s annual economic symposium will kick off on Thursday, but the highlight will be Chairman Powell’s flagship speech on Friday. With US yields trading at their highest levels of this cycle, his signals on interest rates could either add fuel to this rally or trigger a correction, driving the dollar accordingly.