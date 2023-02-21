Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD treads water ahead of United States Purchasing Managers Index

- Gold price remains sidelined between 100-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
- Sluggish markets, mixed sentiment keep traders waiting for fresh clues even as United States data favored XAU/USD bears previously.
- Federal Reserve concerns, geopolitical headlines will be eyed together with the US PMIs for February.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles for clear directions around $1,840, following a mildly negative start to the week’s trading, as traders await the preliminary readings of the United States Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February. Adding strength to the XAU/USD inaction could be the lack of directives from markets amid Monday’s holiday in the US, as well as a light calendar before Tuesday’s PMIs.
Gold bears remain hopeful but bulls resist stepping back
The fresh hawkish concerns from the United States data surrounding inflation and output have renewed hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep the interest rates higher for longer. The same underpins the US Dollar’s rebound and exerts downside pressure on the Gold price.
However, the last round of the Fed policymakers appeared mixed and hence seems to raise doubts on the policy pivot, as well as the future rate lifts from the US central bank, which in turn puts a floor under the XAU/USD price.
Alternatively, hopes of more stimulus from China, as perceived from the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) inaction, as well as the government’s measures to defend the struggling housing sector, seems to favor the Gold buyers. Furthermore, the nearness to the Fed’s peak rate also likely to help the XAU/USD bears from rejecting the defeat.
Geopolitical fears, Purchasing Managers Index eyed ahead of Fed Minutes
While the aforementioned catalysts highlight this week’s Fed Minutes for clear directions, fears emanating from China, Russia and North Korea, seem to gain major attention and should be eyed for clear directions of the Gold price. Also important will be the first readings of the global PMIs for February.
Should the scheduled US PMIs appear firmer than in January and managed to cross the 50.0 mark, despite unimpressive expectations, the odds of witnessing further US Dollar strength and the XAU/USD weakness can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, the fears surrounding the US and China are likely to keep exerting downside pressure on the Gold price as neither the US nor China appears interested in solving the political differences. Recently, both nations alleged to each other over the balloon shooting whereas the US diplomatic ties with Taiwan may tease Beijing. On the same line, the United Nations (UN) Security Council is alarmed by Japan for North Korea’s missile testing and the same can weigh on the sentiment, as well as the XAU/USD price.
That said, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses near 4,075 amid sluggish US 10-year Treasury bond yields. Even so, the benchmark US bond coupons are near the highest levels marked since early November 2022, which in turn keeps the US Dollar buyers hopeful and weigh on the Gold price.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price seesaws between the 100-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), respectively near $1,820 and $1,854 by the press time.
The pair’s latest inaction should have taken clues from the sluggish Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14.
However, the bearish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator join the XAU/USD’s sustained break of the previous support line from late November 2022, close to $1,912 at the latest, keeping the Gold bears hopeful.
That said, the two-week-old descending trend line adds strength to the $1,820 support comprising the 50-day EMA.
Hence, the Gold price may keep grinding higher unless declining back below $1,820. However, the upside appears limited unless the XAU/USD stays below $1,912.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1841.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1841.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1886.51
|Daily SMA50
|1863.2
|Daily SMA100
|1787.91
|Daily SMA200
|1776.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1847.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1837.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1818.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1841.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1843.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1836.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1831.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1826.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1846.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1852.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1857.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD renews intraday high above 0.6900 on RBA Minutes, US PMI in focus
AUD/USD picks up bids to extend the bounce off intraday low on RBA Minutes. RBA Minutes reject speculations favoring a pause in the rate hikes in February. Mixed sentiment, full markets may probe bulls ahead of US PMIs for February.
EUR/USD: Hawkish ECB talks, upbeat EU data tease bulls near 1.0700, PMIs in focus
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the week-start losses as it rises to 1.0690 during the early hours of Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair remains tight-lipped within a small trading range ahead of the key Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for February.
Gold treads water ahead of United States Purchasing Managers Index
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles for clear directions around $1,840, following a mildly negative start to the week’s trading, as traders await the preliminary readings of the United States Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February.
Solana: A sprint towards $30
Solana price has displayed strong bullish technicals during the first three weeks of February. At the time of writing, the Solana price stands 27% above where it once stood ten days prior. The flux of buying momentum is visible on the upright looking trend.
The Fed’s mandate is inflation, not growth
On Friday we wrote it was hard to see the dollar gaining much more, and boy, did that turn out to be true. Every single currency rose, with some erasing nearly all the gains of the day before, including the euro. This is more likely profit-taking and squaring up ahead of the US holiday, not an actual change in sentiment.