Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades neutral ahead of US Retail Sales

- XAU/USD bull’s battle to regain the 100-day SMA at $1,955.
- The focus is on Tuesday’s US Retail Sales data.
At the start of the week, the XAU/USD traded in the $1,945 - $1,960 range as the USD fought back and traded resilient at the 99.90 area. However, the US Treasury yield continued declining, limiting the Gold’s downside potential.
Retail Sales are expected to have increased by 0.5% in June, while the sales excluding the Automobile sectors have expanded by 0.3%. Noting soft inflation figures, a potential US economic weakening could reduce the Fed's need to tighten policy, potentially causing volatility in Treasury yields and gold prices.
As for now, market participants, as per the CME FedWatch Tool, have largely priced in 25 basis points (bps) hike in the next July 26 Fed meeting, but the odds of another hike in 2023 have fallen to 20% due to soft inflation figures. In that sense, these dovish bets on the Fed are responsible for the USD weakness, which allowed the XAU/USD to rally last week.
XAU/USD Levels to watch
The daily chart suggests that the technical outlook for the XAU/USD is neutral to bullish as the bulls show signs of exhaustion. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands flat above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) printed a lower green bar, suggesting the buyers are losing strength.
Support Levels: $1,945, $1,927 (20-day SMA), $1,915.
Resistance Levels: $1,955 (100-day SMA), $1,965, $1,990.
XAU/USD Daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1954.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1955.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1927.74
|Daily SMA50
|1954.5
|Daily SMA100
|1953.64
|Daily SMA200
|1872.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1963.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1950.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1963.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.74
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1955.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1958.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1949.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1943.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1936.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1962.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1969.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears stay hopeful of breaking 0.6800, RBA Minutes, US Retail Sales eyed
AUD/USD remains depressed after two-day losing streak, fades late Monday’s corrective bounce. Fears surrounding China, dovish concerns about RBA joins market’s inflation woes to keep Aussie pair on the back foot.
EUR/USD pressures multi-month highs around 1.1250 Premium
The EUR/USD pair trades at levels last seen in February 2022, as the US Dollar broad weakness persists. European Central Bank officials repeated their hawkish message as investors gear up for central banks’ announcements.
XAU/USD consolidates around $1,955 Premium
Gold trades uneventfully amid absent demand for the American currency and continued demand for high-yielding assets. Bullish potential limited by risk appetite.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC eyes big price changes amid shrinking volatility
Bitcoin (BTC) price has traders guessing as it continues range-bound and moving horizontally. The price action, which suggests shrinking volatility, holds the entire altcoin ecosystem hostage, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices trading only marginally.
The narrative of the July hike being “one and done” is a story, not a certainty
This week the big data will be retail sales and maybe existing home sales. Remember that retail sales do not reflect consumer confidence or conduct because it excludes services, where the spending is going these days.