Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades in a familiar range above $1,750, NFP awaited

- Concerns about China’s indebted property extended some support to the safe-haven gold.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
- Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US monthly jobs data.
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s path of least resistance appears down, focus on US NFP
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses. The XAU/USD maintained its bid tone heading into the European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1,760 region in the last hour, though lacked follow-through. Concerns pertaining to China's indebted property sector resurfaced after Fantasia Holdings – a mid-sized developer – did not make the payment of a $206 million bond maturing on October 3, triggering a formal default. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven precious metal, though a combination of factors capped gains.
A temporary truce in the debt ceiling standoff in the US Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default later this month and boosted investors' confidence. In fact, the Senate voted 50-48 to extend the debt ceiling until early December. The bill will now be sent to the House of Representatives for approval before it can be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature. The development triggered a classic risk-on move in the global equity markets. Apart from this, prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed should hold traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the non-yielding yellow metal.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed will begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. The markets also seem to have started pricing in the prospects for an interest rate hike in 2022 amid worries that the continuous surge in crude oil/energy prices will stoke inflation. Hawkish Fed expectations pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to four-month tops, closer to the 1.60% threshold, which continued underpinning the US dollar. This could further act as a headwind for dollar-denominated commodities, including gold, as investors move on the sidelines ahead of the closely-watched US monthly employment figures.
The popularly known NFP report is due for release later during the early North American session and is expected to show that the economy added 488K new jobs in September. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to edge lower to 5.1% during the reported month from 5.2% in August. Nevertheless, the data will influence market expectations about the next policy move by the Fed. This will drive the USD in the near term and provide a fresh directional impetus to gold prices.
Technical outlook
Looking at the technical picture, the XAU/USD has been oscillating in a familiar trading range since the beginning of this week. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break in either direction before placing aggressive bets. Hence, any subsequent move up might continue to face resistance near the $1,770 region, or one-and-half-week tops touched on Monday. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $1,774-75 region ahead of the $1,783-84 area, above which bulls are likely to aim back to reclaim the $1,800 round figure. The latter coincides with the very important 200-day SMA and should act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
On the flip side, the $1,750-48 region, or the lower boundary of the weekly trading range, now seems to have emerged as immediate strong support. A convincing break below will set the stage for a slide towards the $1,729 intermediate support en-route September monthly swing lows, around the $1,722-21 region. Some follow-through selling would turn gold vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory towards challenging the $1,700 mark before eventually dropping to multi-month lows, around the $1,687-86 region touched on August 9.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1758.71
|Today Daily Change
|2.81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1755.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1763.27
|Daily SMA50
|1780.71
|Daily SMA100
|1805.24
|Daily SMA200
|1799.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1766.99
|Previous Daily Low
|1752.03
|Previous Weekly High
|1764.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.71
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1757.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1761.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1749.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1743.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1734.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1764.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1773.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1779.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.1550 ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1550 in a tense pre-Nonfarm Payrolls session. The US is set to report an increase of 488,000 jobs in September. The Senate's vote to avert hitting the debt ceiling cheered investors earlier. ECB President Lagarde's speech is also of interest.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.3600 on Brexit woes ahead of US NFP
GBP/USD is trading under 1.36 amid tepid risk sentiment, as concerns over China’s indebted property sector and Brexit continue to weigh. A French MP threatened the UK over a fishing row, The EU braces for new NI protocol proposals. US NFP awaited.
XAU/USD trades in a familiar range above $1,750, NFP awaited
Concerns about China’s indebted property extended some support to the safe-haven gold. Hawkish Fed expectations, rallying US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
Stellar bull market confirmed, targets $0.44
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what Stellar needs to do to advance further.
US NFP September Preview: How far will markets go when the Fed tapers?
Will the September US payroll report be the final permission for the Federal Reserve to begin its long-awaited bond taper? Treasury yields and the dollar have been rising for three weeks. Equities have been falling since early September.