Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades around $1,925 area, over two-week top on weaker USD

- Gold price attracts some buyers for the second successive day amid modest USD weakness.
- Retreating US bond yields drags the USD away from a nearly three-month top set last week.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should limit the USD losses and cap the upside for the XAU/USD.
Gold price gains some positive traction for the second successive day on Tuesday and climbs to the $1,925-$1,926 area during the Asian session, or over a two-week high touched the previous day.
The ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields drags the US Dollar (USD) further away from a nearly three-month top, which, in turn, is seen driving some flows towards the Gold price. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond is seen extending its pullback from the highest level since November 2007 set last week and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive. That said, rising bets for more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) should limit the downside for the US bond yields and the USD.
The expectations were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks on Friday, saying that the central bank may need to tighten the monetary policy further to curb sticky inflation. Moreover, a resilient US economy could force the Fed to continue with its rate-hiking cycle for longer. This might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the non-yielding Gold price and warrants caution before positioning for an extension of the recent recovery from the $1,885 region, or the lowest level since March 13.
Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key US macro data, including the closely-watched monthly employment details on Friday, which should provide a fresh directional impetus to the Gold price. In the meantime, worries about the worsening economic conditions in China might continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven XAU/USD and help limit any corrective decline. Traders now look to the Conference Board US Consumer Confidence Index and JOLTS Job Openings data for short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1924.91
|Today Daily Change
|4.81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1920.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1914.9
|Daily SMA50
|1930.14
|Daily SMA100
|1957.32
|Daily SMA200
|1911
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1926.14
|Previous Daily Low
|1912.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1923.43
|Previous Weekly Low
|1884.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1921.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1917.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1913.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1906.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1899.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1926.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1932.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1939.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
