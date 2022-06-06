- Gold is correcting some of the downsides in Friday's sell-off to a 38.2% Fibo.
- US inflation data is on the cards for this week in the build-up to the Fed.
At $1,853.70, the gold price is advancing on the day, mitigating some of the imbalance in price left over from Friday's trade when the US rallied following the US Nonfarm Payrolls data, extending gains for the day.
The solid jobs report reinforced views that the Fed would continue with its aggressive rate hike cycle and higher Treasury yields, which reduce bullion’s appeal, were the straw that broke the camel's back. The 10-year yield traded as high as 2.99% Friday, up from the previous week’s low near 2.70% but still below the May 9 peak near 3.20%. Elsewhere, the 2-year yield traded as high as 2.69% Friday, up from the previous week’s low near 2.44%.
The US Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 390,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday, way exceeding the forecasts or around 325,000 jobs in May.
''The May report supports the view that while the labour market remains firm, it continues to gradually slow,'' analysts at TD Securities said. ''We think the report does not change the calculation for the Fed, supporting their inclination to front-load interest rate hikes until it reaches a more neutral stance by the fall.' This report will do little to change the price action in the FX space, but it does mean that the better the data, the more difficult a pause or reduced pace of tightening later this year becomes.
US CPI coming up
The upcoming US Consumer Price Index and MoM readings will be far more important for broad USD dynamics, the analysts argued.
Core prices likely stayed strong in May, with the series registering a second consecutive 0.5% MoM increase. A drag on inflation recently, we now expect used vehicle prices to be a contributor, advancing for the first time in four months. We also look for continued momentum in airfares and shelter inflation. Our MoM forecasts imply 8.4%/5.9% YoY for total/core prices.''
As for gold, the analysts at TD Securities argued that ''the pandemic has reinvigorated discretionary trading in gold, leaving 'Other Reportables' to play a larger role in speculative markets. This group has accumulated a significant amount of length during the pandemic, which appears to be entirely inconsistent with their historical position sizes. This length also does not appear to be correlated with inflation-sentiment or trend-following.''
This cohort, which the analysts said is yet to capitulate, ''appears to have driven prices higher as the group was forced to aggressively cover shorts into the war in Ukraine, leading to price action which has likely saved the consensus longs from additional liquidations in the face of a hawkish Fed.''
However, the analysts argued that ''with gold prices below their bull-market defining trendline and without conviction that the Fed could blink, these traders represent the greatest risk for a liquidation vacuum as we exit the pandemic-regime. A break below $1800/oz could catalyze additional CTA liquidations which we expect will further weigh on gold.''
Meanwhile, traders will be looking ahead to the June 14-15 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Fed speakers last week were unanimous in their support for 50bp hikes at both the June and July meetings. Markets are also pricing in another 50bp in September, watching for month-to-month inflation readings, however, to ensure that they don’t cool meaningfully before then. In that regard, the Fed’s Beige Book highlights that growth prospects are souring and that inflation and wage pressures may be peaking.
Gold technical analysis
As per the pre-open analysis, Gold, Chart of the Week: XAU/USD bulls eye a break of critical daily resistance, where the price was expected to mitigate some of the price imbalance left over from Friday's sell-off, the bulls have indeed moved in on the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level as illustrated above. ''The 50% mean reversion area aligns with the prior support as a target. However, should resistance hold up, there could be a move into the downside to fully test the demand area in the $1,840s again.''
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps range around 0.7200 on poor China's Services PMI
AUD/USD remains pressured around 0.7200 after the early bounce, as investors assess the latest dismal Chinese Caixin Services PMI. The US dollar clings to US jobs data-inspired gains amid light trading. Focus shifts to Tuesday's RBA.
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback eyes 1.0760 hurdle
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate Friday’s losses as buyers eye another battle with the short-term key resistance line. The major currency pair rises to 1.0727 during Monday’s initial Asian session.
Gold traders are getting set for US inflation data
the gold price is advancing on the day, mitigating some of the imbalance in price left over from Friday's trade when the US rallied following the US Nonfarm Payrolls data, extending gains for the day. US inflation data is on the cards for this week in the build-up to the Fed.
This Bitcoin fractal clarifies why a crash to $20,000 is inevitable
Bitcoin price is showing a bear flag fractal form on a lower timeframe, forecasting a 30% crash. A breakdown of the $30,000 psychological level from a weekly time frame would further help the bears’ case.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!