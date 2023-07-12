Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD touches multi-week high, around $1,940 ahead of US CPI

- Gold price continues gaining traction on Wednesday and climbs to a three-week high.
- Doubts over more Fed rate hikes to weigh on the US Dollar and benefit the XAU/USD.
- Investors now look to the US consumer inflation figures for a fresh directional impetus.
Gold price builds on its recent goodish rebound from the vicinity of the $1,900 round-figure mark and continues scaling higher through the Asian session on Wednesday. The momentum lifts the XAU/USD to a three-week high, around the $1,940 region in the last hour and is sponsored by sustained US Dollar (USD) selling bias.
Weaker US Dollar continues to benefit Gold price
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, drops to a two-month low in the wake of speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of the current rate-hiking cycle. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor driving flows towards the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. Investors now seem convinced that the Fed has limited headroom to continue tightening its monetary policy amid signs that the labor market in the United States (US) is cooling and expectations for a further deceleration in consumer prices.
Sliding US bond yields further lend support to XAU/USD
It is worth recalling that the closely-watched US monthly employment details released on Friday showed that the economy added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years. Furthermore, the New York Fed's monthly survey revealed on Monday that the one-year consumer inflation expectation dropped to the lowest level since April 2021, to 3.8% in June from 4.1% in the previous month. This could allow the Fed to soften its hawkish stance and leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which undermines the buck and benefits the non-yielding Gold price.
Gold price seems poised to prolong the appreciating move
Wednesday's intraday positive move, meanwhile, pushes the XAU/USD above the $1,935 supply zone and might have already set the stage for a further appreciating move. That said, traders might refrain from placing aggressive bullish bets and prefer to wait for the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. The crucial report might influence the Fed's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand in the near term and provide some meaningful impetus to the Gold price.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged around the $1,950 area. This is closely followed by the $1,962-$1,964 hurdle, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the Gold price beyond the $1,970-$1,972 supply zone, towards reclaiming the $2,000 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the $1,935 resistance breakpoint now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,925 horizontal support and the weekly low, around the $1,912 area. Failure to defend the said support levels could drag the Gold price back towards the $1,900 round-figure mark en route to the multi-month low, around the $1,893-$1,892 region touched in June. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1940.64
|Today Daily Change
|8.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|1932.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1927
|Daily SMA50
|1959.16
|Daily SMA100
|1949.73
|Daily SMA200
|1868.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1938.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1924.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1935.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.77
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1929.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1924.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1917.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1910.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1939.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1945.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1953.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
