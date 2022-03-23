Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to reassert a sideways trend again on a break below $1,878/73 – Credit Suisse

Gold extends the rejection from its $2,075 record high as the trend shifts sideways again. This trend would be reinforced by a move below the $1,878/73 region, economists at Credit Suisse report.
Gold extends its sharp setback after $2,075 record high capped
“Gold extends its sharp setback after being capped near exactly at its $2,075 record high and below support at $1,878/73 can reassert a broader sideways trend again.”
“Next support aligns at $1,845.”
