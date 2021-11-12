Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD teases bullish pennant near $1,860, US data eyed

- Gold snaps six-day uptrend but stays on the way to post the biggest weekly gains since May.
- Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around multi-day top.
- US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures, China headlines will be in focus.
Gold (XAU/USD) bulls take a breather during the longest weekly run-up in six months, down 0.32% intraday around $1,856 heading into Friday’s European session.
The yellow metal drops for the first time in the last seven days as the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks firmer Treasury yields, mostly steady, to refresh the 16-month high. Also favoring the greenback, and negatively affecting the gold prices, is the market’s rush to risk-safety amid mixed concerns over China’s economic transition and Evergrande news, not to forger the Sino-American tussles.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around 95.25, the highest level since July 2020 while the US 10-year Treasury yields struggle to remain firmer around 1.56%. That said, the stock futures print mild gains and the Asia-Pacific stocks trade mixed as China’s Communist Party members signed an accord, per Bloomberg, to choose President Xi Jinping as a leader for eternity. The same could join chatters surrounding the Sino-American ties ahead of the next week’s virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to weigh on the sentiment and gold.
On a different page, the gold buyers remain hopeful as the Fed's tapering concerns remain elevated even as the US banking holiday faded the speculations of late. Additionally, talks over strong demand from Asia-Pacific countries, comprising the largest customers, add to the gold’s bullish catalysts.
It’s worth noting that the gold traders await the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment for November, expected 72.4 versus 71.7 prior, to reconfirm the Fed rate hike concerns.
Read: US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Inflation’s dangerous impact
Technical analysis
Gold consolidates weekly gains inside a three-day-old bullish pennant formation amid steady RSI. Also challenging the metal sellers, despite the latest pullback, is the weekly support line that puts a carpet under the short-term declines near the $1,848 level.
Even if the gold bears manage to conquer the $1,848 support level, convergence of the 200-HMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of the weekly upside and multiple lows marked during November 07-08, around $1,812-14, will be a tough nut to crack for them.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the $1,865 hurdle will confirm the bullish chart pattern and trigger the run-up towards refreshing the multi-day top, beyond the latest one of $1,868.61.
In doing so, January’s high near $1,875 will be in focus ahead of the $1,900 threshold.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1856.62
|Today Daily Change
|-6.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|1862.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1798.56
|Daily SMA50
|1782.52
|Daily SMA100
|1788.74
|Daily SMA200
|1790.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1866.01
|Previous Daily Low
|1842.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1758.92
|Previous Monthly High
|1813.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1746.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1857.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1851.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1848.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1834.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1825.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1871.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1880.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1894.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
