Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surrenders intraday gains, focus remains on FOMC

- Gold extended its range-bound price action through the early North American session.
- A goodish pickup in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and capped the early uptick.
- COVID-19 jitters extended some support to the safe-haven metal ahead of the FOMC.
Gold refreshed daily lows heading into the North American session, albeit quickly recovered a bit thereafter. Currently hovering around the $1,800 mark, the XAU/USD struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains to the $1,807 area and was capped by a combination of factors. The US dollar was back in demand amid a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, acted as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
The USD uptick could further be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the highly-anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced later during the US session. Market players will look for clues on the timing of tapering amid surging inflation in the US. This will play a key role in influencing the near-term trajectory for the greenback and provided a fresh directional impetus to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. This, to a larger extent, helped offset the negative factors and helped limit any meaningful slide for the traditional safe-haven gold. Investors also seemed reluctant heading into the FOMC event risk, warranting some caution before placing any aggressive directional bets.
Even from a technical perspective, the XAU/USD has been oscillating in a familiar trading range over the past one week or so. The downside remains cushioned near the $1,790 horizontal support, which should now act as a pivotal point for short-term traders. Given the recent failure near the very important 200-day SMA, a convincing break below might trigger some technical selling and pave the way for some near-term depreciating move.
On the upside, the $1,808-10 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. A sustained strength beyond is likely to push spot prices back closer to the 200-day SMA, currently around the $1,822-23 region. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a move towards monthly swing highs, around the $1,834 area, en-route the next relevant hurdle near the $1,850-52 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pierces 1.1800 as tensions mount ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1800 marginally lower as investors eye the Federal Reserve's decision. The Fed is likely to refrain from any signal of tapering its bond buys. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD drifts lower below 1.3900 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3850 amid resurgent demand for the US dollar and a cautious mood. The pound benefits from the fall in UK covid cases and fresh Brexit optimism after the EU paused legal action against the UK over the NI protocol. The Fed is awaited.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,800 mark, focus remains on FOMC
Gold maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, around the $1,805 region.
Polygon solidifies stance as the altcoin king as MATIC price enters 60% rally
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Polygon could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
Federal Reserve Preview: Three reasons why Powell could pause, pummeling the dollar
Tapering is not a question of if, but when – and the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement to create fewer dollars may have to wait longer. The world's most powerful central bank has been buying bonds at ....