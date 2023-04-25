Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD surges to weekly high above $2000 amidst deteriorating risk appetite

- Gold price clings to gains above the 20-day EMA, boosted by risk aversion.
- Mixed data in the United States suggests that the economy is slowing.
- XAU/USD Price Analysis: Downside expected beneath $2000., with sellers eyeing $1950.
Gold price advanced and printed a new weekly high at around $2003, though it faltered to hold its gains above the $2000 mark. Deteriorated risk appetite sponsored by fears around the United States (US) banking system, increased flows to safe-haven assets. Therefore, the XAU/USD climbs 0.41%, trading at $1997.10, after hitting a low of $1976.26.
Sentiment takes a hist on First Republic Bank. US Consumer confidence drops and New Home Sales, advanced
Wall Street finished the session with losses. Investors’ woes about First Republic Bank admitting a loss of $100 billion worth of deposits in Q1 2023 reignited worries of a spread contagion around the system. Another tranche of US economic data revealed earlier witnessed Consumer Confidence sliding to a level last seen in July 2022, at 101.3, vs. expectations of 104.0, and New Home Sales in March rising, 9.6% MoM, exceeding estimates of 1.1%.
On other data, the Dallas Fed Services Index dropped to -14.4 in April, an improvement compared to March’s -18, while the Richmond Fed Indices, both readings plunged, a signal that the economy is decelerating.
Despite all that, the greenback slightly capped the XAU/USD’s rally. The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of six currencies, edges high 0.55%, at 101.872, although US Treasury bond yields continued to tumble.
That comes as speculations of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike for May, had diminished, as reported by the CME FedWatch Tool. Odds for a 25 bps lie at 74.7%, less than Monday’s 90.5% chance, as reflected by US bond yields. However, investors have begun discounting two 25 bps rate cuts by the year’s end, as shown by the CME probabilities table.
XAU/USD Technical Analysis
Gold remains supported by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1989.07, a dynamic demand zone from which XAU/USD has bounced. The XAU/USD uptrend is intact, and further upside is expected as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) bounces off the 50 levels and aims toward the 60 level. Moreover, the Rate of Change (RoC) indicates sellers are losing momentum. That said, the XAU/USD path of least resistance is upwards. The XAU/USD first resistance would be the $2000 mark. A breach of the latter and Gold could climb towards the April 5 swing high at $2032.13, followed by the YTD high at $2048.79.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1997.31
|Today Daily Change
|8.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1989.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1995.25
|Daily SMA50
|1922.41
|Daily SMA100
|1889.02
|Daily SMA200
|1801.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1990.91
|Previous Daily Low
|1974.13
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|1969.26
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1984.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1980.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1978.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1967.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1961.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1995.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2001.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2012.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD corrective bounce seeks acceptance from 0.6655 hurdle and Australia inflation
AUD/USD prints mild gains around 0.6630 as it consolidates the biggest daily loss in a week ahead of the Australia Consumer Price Index (CPI) amid early Wednesday. The Aussie pair rebounds from a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since late March.
EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.0970 after banking woes propelled the biggest daily fall in six weeks
EUR/USD bears take a breather after witnessing the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months, making rounds to 1.0980-70 during the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The Euro pair seeks fresh clues after the banking fears roiled the market sentiment and fuelled the US Dollar’s demand.
Gold bulls attack $2,000 amid banking, United States default woes
Gold price stays on the front foot around $2,000 during a three-day winning streak amid early Wednesday. The bright metal benefits from the risk aversion wave, mainly led by the fresh banking fears and woes surrounding the United States debt ceiling expiration.
Bitcoin price climbs back above $28,000 as First Republic Bank crashes by 50%
Bitcoin price detached from the stock markets and rallied towards the end of Q1 following the recent banking crisis. Now the odds of a similar occurrence are making rounds thanks to the First Republic Bank’s decline and how it could potentially trigger another crisis.
Alphabet Stock Earnings: GOOGL gains on beat, but YouTube and ad network decline
Alphabet (GOOGL) stock rose 3.5% afterhours on Tuesday to $108.26. The owner of Google reported $1.17 per share in GAAP earnings, a full 10 cents ahead of consensus. Revenue of $69.8 billion was nearly a billion dollars ahead of consensus but rose less than 3% YoY.