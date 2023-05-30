Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles near two-month low, bears flirt with 100-day SMA

- Gold price drops to over a two-month low and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- The US debt ceiling optimism and a bullish US Dollar weigh on the safe-haven XAU/USD.
- Acceptance below the 100-day SMA will pave the way for a further depreciating move.
Gold price comes under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and drops to its lowest level since March 17 during the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed just below the $1,940 level, down around 0.25% for the day, with bears now awaiting a sustained break and acceptance below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before placing fresh bets.
US debt ceiling optimism weighs on Gold price
Lawmakers in the United States (US) signalled that they have reached a tentative agreement to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling and avert an unprecedented default by the world's largest economy. This, in turn, improves investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from a generally positive risk tone and exerts some pressure on the safe-haven Gold price. Apart from this, the recent US Dollar (USD) bullish run to over a two-month high further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the US Dollar-denominated commodity.
Stronger US Dollar also exert pressure on XAU/USD
The markets started pricing in a greater chance of another 25 bps lift-off in June following more hawkish remarks by several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Adding to this, data released last Friday showed that the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index- the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge- unexpectedly rose in April and indicated that inflation remained sticky. This reaffirmed market expectations that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer, which underpins the buck and further weighs on the non-yielding Gold price.
Gold price seems vulnerable to sliding further
That said, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and could lend some support to the XAU/USD, at least for the time being. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for Gold price is to the downside and any attempted bounce might still be seen as a selling opportunity. Traders now look to the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index for some impetus later during the early North American session.
Focus remains on US Nonfarm-Payrolls (NFP) on Friday
Apart from this, the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics and produce short-term trading opportunities. Market participants will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment, though the focus will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the Nonfarm-Payrolls (NFP) report, scheduled for release on Friday.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling below the daily low, around the $1,932 area, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The Gold price might then accelerate the downfall towards the $1.919-$1.918 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the $1.900 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, the $1,947-$1,949 region is likely to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $1.957-$1,958 zone. Any further move up could attract fresh sellers and remain capped near the $1.980 region. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared could allow the Gold price to reclaim the $2.000 psychological mark.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1938.91
|Today Daily Change
|-4.89
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1943.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1994.66
|Daily SMA50
|1992.1
|Daily SMA100
|1935.86
|Daily SMA200
|1831.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1949.82
|Previous Daily Low
|1940.36
|Previous Weekly High
|1985.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1936.77
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1943.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1946.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1939.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1935.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1930.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1948.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1954.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1958.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having climbed toward 1.0750 earlier in the day but managed to stabilize above 1.0700. Mixed performance of Wall Street's main indexes following the consumer confidence data helps the US Dollar hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has retraced a small portion of its daily rally and declined below 1.2400 in the American session on Tuesday. Following a bullish start to the day, major equity indexes lost traction and helped the US Dollar stage a rebound while weighing on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD retakes $1,950 as investors hesitate Premium
Gold price has posted a nice comeback after bottoming for the day at $1,932 a troy ounce, now trading near a daily high of $1,963.48.
Bitcoin whales could prevent BTC price first monthly loss of 2023 through this move
Bitcoin price is inching towards the first monthly loss of 2023. At press time, BTC price is 4.4% below $29,233, its price on May 1. If BTC fails to regain lost ground, the asset is in for its first monthly loss of the year.
Tesla Stock News: TSLA breaks above $200 as Elon Musk visits China
Tesla (TSLA) stock has overcome a major psychological barrier to start the week with shares overcoming the $200 level early Tuesday. A number of tailwinds are aiding the growth stock, which has gained 4.4% to $201.67 in the premarket.