Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles below $1,980 level amid modest US Dollar strength

- Gold price remains depressed for the second successive day amid a modest US Dollar uptick.
- Bets for more rate hikes by Federal Reserve underpin the buck and weigh on the XAU/USD.
- Looming recession risk and a softer risk tone help limit the downside for the safe-haven metal.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the $1.970 region and comes under some selling pressure on the first day of the new week. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,977 area during the Asian session and remains well within the striking distance of over a two-week low touched last Wednesday.
Modest US Dollar strength weighs on Gold price
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) assists the US Dollar to attract some buying on Monday, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor dragging Gold price lower for the second successive day. In fact, the markets now seem convinced that the Fed will continue raising interest rates to curb high inflation in the United States (US) and have fully priced in a 25 bps lift-off at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in May. Adding to this, the Fed funds future indicates a small chance of another rate hike in June.
Hawkish Federal Reserve expectations underpin USD
The bets were lifted by the recent hawkish comments by several Fed officials and the incoming positive US macro data, which suggested that the world's largest economy remained resilient. The flash version of S&P Global's PMI survey showed on Friday that the overall business activity in the US private sector expanded at a faster pace in April. The activity in the service sector grew for a third straight month and at the fastest rate in a year, while the gauge for the US manufacturing sector moved into the expansion territory for the first time since October 2022.
Weaker risk tone lends some support to safe-haven XAU/USD
That said, a softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and lending support to Gold price. Furthermore, a fresh leg down in the equity markets further contributes to limiting the downside for the precious metal. The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed fuel worries about economic headwinds stemming from rising borrowing costs, which, in turn, tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and boosts demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including the XAU/USD.
There isn't any relevant market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the Gold price. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop and the lack of any meaningful buying suggests that the path of least resistance for the XAU/USD is to the downside.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, bearish traders might now wait for some follow-through selling below the $1,969 region before positioning for an extension of the recent retracement slide from a one-year high. The Gold price might then slide towards testing the next relevant support near the $1,956-$1,955 area before eventually dropping to the monthly low around the $1,950 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt is likely to attract fresh sellers near the $2,000 psychological mark and remain capped near the $2,010 barrier. A sustained strength beyond the latter might trigger a fresh bout of a short-covering and lift Gold price beyond the $2,020 hurdle, towards the $2,040 horizontal zone en route to the YTD peak, around the $2,047-$2,049 region.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1977.76
|Today Daily Change
|-5.26
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1983.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1994.67
|Daily SMA50
|1919.91
|Daily SMA100
|1887.1
|Daily SMA200
|1800.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2005.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1971.62
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|1969.26
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1984.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1992.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1967.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1952.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1933.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2001.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2020.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2035.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers to 1.1000 despite mixed German IFO survey
EUR/USD is recovering ground to test 1.1000 in the European session. The pair shrugged off mixed Germany's ZEW Survey, benefitting from renewed weakness in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields. ECB Wunsch's comments underpin the Euro.
GBP/USD turns subdued below 1.2450 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 in the early European morning. Cable has faced some selling pressure as the US Dollar is showing some signs of recovery amid a risk-averse market environment. UK Sunak's speech in focus.
Gold struggles below $1,980 level amid modest US Dollar strength
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the $1.970 region and comes under some selling pressure on the first day of the new week. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,977 area during the Asian session.
Bitcoin traders call for calm as BTC price slips 10% in a week
Bitcoin barely held $27,000 on April 22 as another round of losses left bulls with little firepower. t, BTC/USD was down 10% for the week and 4% in April overall, according to data from monitoring resource Coinglass, amid a dramatic turnaround in fortune versus much of Q1.
Week ahead — Spotlight on BoJ’s Ueda as first meeting looms
The Bank of Japan will hold its first policy meeting under the stewardship of Kazuo Ueda next week, although it’s looking unlikely that he will kick things off with a bang. The focus may therefore quickly shift to GDP numbers out of the United States and Eurozone.