- Gold price remains mildly bid despite the US Dollar’s latest rebound.
- BOJ-linked slump in equities, bonds underpin Gold’s safe-haven buying.
- Headlines surrounding China, global recession also probe XAU/USD bulls but light calendar, holiday mood stop seller’s entry.
Gold price (XAU/USD) clings to mild gains near $1,790 during early Tuesday morning in Europe, despite the US Dollar’s rebound from the intraday low. The reason could be linked to the market’s rush towards risk safety.
The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) surprise action triggered the risk aversion wave for a few hours, which in turn propelled the bond yields and drowned the prices of commodities. However, the US Dollar Index failed to overcome the daily loss and challenged the Gold sellers afterward.
Recently, the BOJ tweaked its policy to widen the Yield Curve Control (YCC) measures while keeping the monetary policy unchanged.
Also underpinning the risk-off mood could be the economic fears surrounding China, as well as the globe. Behind the moves could be the World Bank’s cut in China’s economic forecasts as well as the hawkish actions of the major central banks to tame inflation, especially when the recession fears are already looming.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures and the Asia-Pacific stocks print losses while the US 10-year Treasury yields rise for the third consecutive day to refresh the monthly peak near 3.70%, at 3.67% by the press time.
Moving on, risk catalysts are the key for the Gold traders to watch amid a light calendar. Among them, central bank updates and headlines surrounding China and Russia will be crucial.
Technical analysis
A one-week-old descending resistance line, around $1,793 by the press time, restricts the short-term Gold upside amid gradually improving RSI (14) and firmer MACD signals.
As a result, the XAU/USD buyers are likely to portray another attempt in crossing the $1,793 hurdle, which in turn will highlight a downward-sloping resistance line from December 05, near $1,800 at the latest.
Following that, a run-up toward the monthly high near $1,824 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive unless the Gold stays beyond a two-week-old ascending support line, close to $1,776 by the press time.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1789.7
|Today Daily Change
|2.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1787.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1776.3
|Daily SMA50
|1721.72
|Daily SMA100
|1720.87
|Daily SMA200
|1786.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1798.81
|Previous Daily Low
|1783.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1824.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|1773.83
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1789.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1793.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1781.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1774.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1766.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1796.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1804.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1811
USD/JPY plunges nearly 3% on hawkish BoJ pivot
USD/JPY is on slippery grounds, down roughly 3% after the BoJ tweaked its YCC target from 0.25% to 0.50% and increased bond-buying. The BOJ held its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% The pair drags the US Dollar lower across the board. Eyes on BoJ Kuroda's presser.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 as US Dollar recovers on higher yields
EUR/USD is dropping below 1.0600 after the latest whipsaw, ahead of the European open. The pair is feeling the pull of gravity as the US Dollar reverses losses, gaining support from the rally in the US Treasury yields led by the BoJ's revision to its yield policy.
GBP/USD consolidates losses above 1.2100 as US Dollar pauses sell-off
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2100 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Cable cuts losses, as the US Dollar rebounds amid firmer US Treasury yields. Markets remain unnerved amid the surprise BoJ policy move, weighing on the higher-yielding GBP.
Gold eyes $1,800 and Treasury yields post-hawkish BoJ pivot Premium
Having defended the critical 200-DMA support at $1,785 on Monday, Gold price once again found fresh buyers near that level and staged a solid bunce in early Tuesday. The sudden upswing in the Gold price could be attributed to a significant market reaction to a surprise hawkish BoJ policy shift.
Two things count the most: The policy response to the Covid surge in China and US inflation
This week in the US it’s mostly housing data, consumer confidence and a biggie, personal income and spending on Friday–but Friday is the day before Christmas and almost certainly a short day in Europe and the US. Elsewhere the new include inflation and BoJ meeting in Japan.