Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD struggles around $1,750 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech and other key triggers

- Gold price is facing immense pressure in holding itself above the crucial hurdle of $1,750.00.
- The US Treasury yields have rebounded firmly amid anxiety ahead of Fed Powell’s speech.
- Apart from a speech from Jerome Powell, investors are awaiting GDP, core PCE, and Employment data.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is facing hurdles in sustaining above the critical hurdle of $1,750.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal is highly likely to deliver a sideways auction as investors are awaiting the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. Also, the release of other triggers such as United States Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment, Gross Domestic Product (GDP), core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), and Fed’s Beige Book.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shifted its business above the crucial barricade of 106.75 as the risk-off impulse remained active for some specific risky assets. The market has become currency specific as a cautious market mood is not impacting the entire gamut of risk-perceived assets. S&P500 remained subdued on Tuesday as investors await multiple triggers for making an informed decision.
While the 10-year US Treasury yields roared back dramatically above 3.75% as Fed policymakers are expecting no slowdown in the pace of interest rate hikes as one good monthly inflation report is not sufficient to infuse confidence. Going forward, the US ADP data will be very crucial. As per the estimates, the US economy has created additional 200k jobs in November vs. the prior release of 239k.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, Gold price is displaying a sideways performance in a range of $1,740-1,760 ahead of the release of key economic catalysts. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,751.35 is overlapping with the asset, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, which states that investors have been sidelined ahead of key events.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1749.75
|Today Daily Change
|9.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|1740.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1726.29
|Daily SMA50
|1688.18
|Daily SMA100
|1712.14
|Daily SMA200
|1798.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1763.75
|Previous Daily Low
|1739.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1761.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1729.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1617.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1748.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1754.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1731.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1723.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1707.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1755.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1771.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1780.02
AUD/USD struggles below 0.6700 with eyes on Australia inflation, China PMI and Fed’s Powell
AUD/USD portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as it seesaws near 0.6685-90 during the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair fails to cheer the risk-positive headlines from Australia’s major customer China amid the recently firmer US Dollar.
EUR/USD closing in most bullish month in 12 years ahead of Eurozone inflation, Federal Reserve talk
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0330, after printing a two-day downtrend, as it prepares for the big day during early Wednesday in Asia. The major currency pair stays on the way to posting the biggest monthly run-up in 12 years.
Luna Classic: 10% drop then a market reversal
Terra's Luna Classic price has been trading range bound for over a week. The consolidating range has produced higher highs and higher lows following each change of trend. If the technicals are correct, LUNC could be setting up for one more 10% decline before a market reversal occurs.
Alibaba shares advance 5% on reduced China covid restrictions
BABA stock has jumped more than 5.2% in Tuesday’s premarket to $80 after China's National Health Commission said covid-related lockdowns should end as soon as possible.