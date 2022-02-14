Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steady around $1860s despite US dollar strength and high US bond yields

- Gold remains stable during the North American session, up 0.41%.
- A dampened market mood spurred by geopolitical jitters witnessed flows towards the safe-haven status of gold.
- XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Upward biased, though a clear break above $1877 would put $1900 at reach.
The safest haven asset of all, gold, remains steady during the beginning of the week, despite a stronger US dollar across the board. However, it retreats from daily tops around $1,871 as geopolitical tensions appear to ease in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. That said, XAU/USD is trading at $1,867, up some 0.43% at the time of writing.
Financial markets sentiment remains downbeat, as shown by global equities falling, except for the Nasdaq Composite in the US. US Treasury yields keep rising, led by the 10-year T-note yield, at 2.021%, up to ten basis points in the day, though the non-yielding metal remains stubbornly in the green, amid escalations in the eastern Europe conflict.
In the meantime, Russia / Ukraine geopolitical jitters are the leading indicator in the markets at press time. Earlier, as reported by CNN, the US intelligence is assessing Russian military plans, including the surrounding of Kyiv, within 24-48 hrs from the start of military action. Nevertheless, early messages from the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday said Russia could move forward with talks, emphasizing that the west has failed to address Russia’s interests.
Those remarks appeared to ease the market mood, though they failed to reignite a rally in US equities.
Regarding the economic docket, the Fed speaking in the likes of St. Louis President James Bullard, crossed the wires. He commented that he keeps his 1% threshold by July 1st at 1% concerning interest rates. While speaking of the balance sheet, he is worried that the Fed is not moving fast enough and would like to reduce the balance sheet in Q2.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Gold (XAU/USD) is trading above a nine-month-old, despite rising US T-bond yields and broad US dollar strength across the board. Furthermore, it is trading above the mid-line between the center-top Pitchfork’s uptrend channel, a confluence, which once broken, would expose the top of it, around the $1,872-75 area.
That said, the XAU/USD first resistance would be November’s 16 swing high at $1,877. Breach of the latter would expose the $1,900 psychological level, followed by June 1st swing high at $1,916.
Contrarily, in the event of XAU/USD moving downward, it would expose crucial support levels, like the mid-line between the top-central Pitchfork’s channel around the $1,850-55 regions, followed by the central trendline at the $1,832-35 area, followed by the confluence of the 50 and the 200-DMA at the $1,809-07 range.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1866.89
|Today Daily Change
|5.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1861.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1821.41
|Daily SMA50
|1808.78
|Daily SMA100
|1800.46
|Daily SMA200
|1807.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1865.51
|Previous Daily Low
|1820.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1865.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1806.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1848.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1837.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1832.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1804.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1788.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1877.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1893.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1922.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1300, eyes on central bank speakers
EUR/USD continues to edge lower and tests 1.1300 on Monday as the risk-averse market environment allows the dollar to preserve its strength. Investors keep a close eye on Russia-Ukraine headlines while awaiting speeches by ECB President Lagarde and Fed's Bullard.
GBP/USD tests 1.3500 as safe-haven flows dominate markets
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week near 1.3500 on Monday. Heightened fears over a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine force investors to seek refuge, allowing the dollar to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals.
Gold recovers its shine as geopolitical tensions escalate
Spot gold trades near a fresh 2022 high of $1,870.97 a troy ounce, as persistent geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, dominate financial markets, spurring risk aversion. Tensions escalated as Russia deployed troops around Ukraine’s border and demanded the small county not to join NATO nor join other European institutions.
Ethereum-killer Cardano might crash 20% as ADA revisits a support level twice
Cardano price failed to sustain its uptrend, resulting in a 37% correction over the past month. ADA could crash 20% to $0.80 if the $1 psychological level fails to hold up.
Alibaba sinks as Ukraine pressure sends fear through markets
NYSE:BABA fell alongside the broader markets on Friday as higher than expected inflation rates and an impending attack on Ukraine weighed on investors.