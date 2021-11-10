Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD steady around $1,850 after strong US inflationary data

- XAU/USD broke above a 4-month downslope resistance trendline, aiming towards $1,900.
- XAU/USD rallied on higher US consumer inflation above 6%, the highest in 30 years.
- Gold, US bond yields, and the US Dollar rallied after the US inflation report.
Gold (XAU/USD) edges lower as the Asian session begins, down some 0.18%, trading at $1,849.30 during the day at the time of writing. On Wednesday, the yellow-metal spiked as high US inflation figures crossed the wires, reaching a daily high at $1,868.61, easing the upward move later, ending the New York session at $1,852.67.
It is worth notice, that US T-bond yields and the US Dollar followed the XAU/USD spot footsteps, finishing in the green. The 10-year benchmark note rose twelve basis points, sitting at 1.57%, recovering this week's losses. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a measurement of the greenback's value against a basket of six peers, advanced 0.98%, closed at 94.87.
US consumer inflation tops 6.2%, the highest level since 1990
During the New York session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) featured the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October, which surged 6.2% on a yearly basis, up from 5.4% in September, leaving behind the 5.3% estimations by economists. Further, the Core CPI reading, which excludes volatile items like energy and food, expanded by 4.6% in the same period, higher than the 4.8% foreseen by the market.
That said, the US Dollar rallied, US T-bond yields spiked, and gold shot through the roof, as expectations that the US central bank would need to accelerate the bond taper process amid long-lasting inflation. Also, the US 2-year yield sits at 0.519%, implying that market participants are pricing in a Fed rate hike by June of 2022.
The US economic docket will be light on Thursday. However, on Friday, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November could offer gold traders a fresh catalyst to take action at. Further, the US JOLTS Job Openings will be unveiled. Later, New York Fed's President John Williams will speak.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Daily chart
The non-yielding metal broke above a 4-month downslope resistance trendline, reaching a new daily high at $1,868.61, but retreated the move, sitting on the top of the abovementioned. The daily moving averages (DMA's) are long left behind the spot price, sitting around the $1,780-95 area, with the 50-DMA aiming higher, while the longer time-frames one, directionless.
Further, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67, beneath overbought levels, confirming the upward bias. However, for XAU/USD bulls to accelerate an attack towards $1,900, they will need a daily close above the June 3 low at $1,864.98. In that outcome, the following resistance area would be the psychological $1,900.
XAU/USD TECHNICAL SUPPORT/RESISTANCE LEVELS
|Overview
|Today last price
|1849.3
|Today Daily Change
|16.97
|Today Daily Change %
|0.93
|Today daily open
|1832.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1792.23
|Daily SMA50
|1780.69
|Daily SMA100
|1787.13
|Daily SMA200
|1790.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1832.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1819.2
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1758.92
|Previous Monthly High
|1813.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1746.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1827.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1824.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1823.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1814.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1809.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1837.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1841.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1850.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
