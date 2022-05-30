- Gold begins the week on a positive tone, up by some 0.20%.
- Holiday in the US to keep prices within a tighter range amid a busy US economic calendar week.
- Fed’s Waller support 50 bps hikes for “several meetings.”
- Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Steady above the 50-DMA, but it needs a break above $1871 to aim towards $1889.91.
Gold spot (XAU/USD) advances during the New York session amid thin liquidity conditions, courtesy of the observation of the Memorial Day in the US, meaning stocks and bonds would not trade until Tuesday. At $1856.05, XAU/USD reflects decent demand for the non-yielding metal at the time of writing.
Sentiment has improved since Monday’s Asian open. China reported the fewest coronavirus cases in almost three months. Shanghai and Beijing are preparing to ease some strict measures, moving to stimulate the economy, which has been hit severely by the Covid-19 zero-tolerance restrictions. Meanwhile, inflation worries are back, as Germany reported high inflationary readings at all-time-highs, at 8.7% YoY, sparking renewed fears of elevated prices and an aggressive approach of the ECB.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value vs. a basket of peers, is losing traction and aims towards April’s 21 low at 99.818, down 0.24% in the day. Meanwhile, the US 10-year T-note rate remains parked at Friday’s close of 2.743%.
Of late, Fed’s Governor Christopher Waller crossed wires. He said he supports 50 bps for “several meetings,” and he’s not taking 50 bps off the table until inflation closes to the 2% target. Furthermore, inflation is “stubbornly high,” and the Fed would need to be prepared to do more, Waller said. It’s worth noting that regarding the balance sheet reduction, he noted that it’s equivalent to a couple of 25 bps rate hikes.
An absent US economic docket would keep Gold traders leaning on market sentiment and the economic data revealed in the week ahead. The US economic calendar would feature the US ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs, US employment data, led by the Nonfarm Payrolls, and the ADP and JOLTs openings report.
Gold Price Forecast (XAU/USD): Technical outlook
The bright metal has an upward bias, taking advantage of recent US Dollar weakness in the last couple of weeks. Once gold traders reclaimed the 20-day moving average (DMA) last Friday, the XAU/USD fluctuated in the $1840-67 range, unable to break above $1870. Break above the latter would send gold for a re-test of March’s lows at around 1889.91, which also intersects with the bottom Bollinger’s band, followed by $1900.
Key Technical Levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1856.05
|Today Daily Change
|5.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1853.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1848.73
|Daily SMA50
|1900.7
|Daily SMA100
|1886.9
|Daily SMA200
|1839.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1862.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1848.04
|Previous Weekly High
|1869.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1840.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1856.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1853.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1847.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1840.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1833.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1861.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1868.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1875.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
