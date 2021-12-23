- Gold advances some 0.03% during the New York session, despite US T-bond yields rise.
- The 10-year benchmark note meanders around the 1.50% threshold.
- XAU/USD Price Forecast: In the near term, it is neutral-bullish, though it will need a decisive break above $1,814 to extend its gains.
As the New York session begins, gold (XAU/USD) is seen advancing some 0.03%, trading at $1,805.65 at the time of writing. Global equity markets continue advancing during the week, as shown by the MSCI Asia Pacific Index up 0.9%, while European equities gain between 0.26% and 3.06%. Increased optimism over the Omicron Covid-19 variant spurred an appetite for riskier assets as the year-end approached. At the same time, the yellow metal finally broke above the $1,800 figure for the second time in the week.
In the US Treasuries complex, US T-bond yields are rising four basis points, with the 10-year Treasury yield at 1.499%, falling to weigh on the precious metal, with which it has a strong inverse correlation.
Macroeconomic data-wise, US Durable Good Orders rose by 2.5%, more than the 1.6% foreseen on a monthly basis. Meanwhile, the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, the Core Personal Consumer Expenditure (PCE), increased by 4.7%, higher than the 4.5%, justifying the Fed’s faster bond taper while opening the door for higher rates sooner than later.
At the same time, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 17 rose to 205K in line with expectations, showing some consolidation in the labor market. Furthermore, at press time, the University of Michigan revealed its Consumer Sentiment Index for December rose to 70.6, higher than the 70.4 estimated.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The XAU/USD daily chart depicts the yellow metal trading with a neutral-bullish bias in the near term, as the spot price is above the daily moving averages (DMAs), which are “flat” almost horizontal, acting as support levels. Furthermore, the break of a downsloping trendline, drawn from mid-November to December 17 swing high, is being tested, and once broke, could pave the way for further gains.
To the upside, the XAU/USD first resistance would be the December 17 cycle high at $1,814. A breach of the latter would expose the September 3 cycle high at $1,834, followed by November’s 22 high at $1,849.
On the flip side, gold’s first support would be the 50-DMA at $1,799.50. A break beneath that level would expose the 200-DMA at $1,791, followed by the 100-DMA at $1,788.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1805.65
|Today Daily Change
|0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1805.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1784.18
|Daily SMA50
|1799.78
|Daily SMA100
|1788.38
|Daily SMA200
|1795.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1805.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1785.95
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|1753.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1797.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1793.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1792.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1779.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1773.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1811.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1817.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1830.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays indecisive above 1.1300 as risk-on battles Christmas Eve
EUR/USD edged slightly higher toward 1.1350 in the early European session on Friday but lost its traction to turn flat around 1.1330. Trading action is expected to remain subdued with volumes thinning out on Christmas Eve.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.3400 amid thin holiday trading
GBP/USD is up more than 150 pips since the beginning of the week and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above 1.3400. UK Health Security agency said Omicron is up to 70% less likely to cause hospitalizations than the delta variant.
Gold steadies above $1,800, on track to close second straight week higher
Gold is spending the quiet Christmas Eve day above $1,800 and looks to close the second straight week in the positive territory. The technical picture suggests that buyers remain in control with XAU/USD settling above 200-day SMA.
Polkadot bulls pour in and rally DOT higher
Polkadot price up more than 22% from the December 20 low. Near-term resistance ahead near the $31 value area. Insanely bullish reversal pattern now present on the Point and Figure Chart
Alibaba rides the Santa rally, closing at the day's PoC
BABA got on board the Santa Claus rally on Thursday ahead of the market closing for the weekend holidays. Wall Street's stock market will be closed on Friday in observation of Xmas day.