Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1,700 amid inflation, recession fears

- Gold remains depressed at the lowest levels in 10 months.
- Risk-aversion underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand as record inflation expectations propel recession woes.
- Concerns over China also weighed on metal prices.
- US CPI, risk catalysts are important for intraday directions.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) fades a bounce off the lowest levels since September 2021, marked the previous day, as it retreats to $1,733 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s rush towards risk-safety amid fears of higher inflation and economic slowdown.
The all-time high US inflation expectations and comments from the US policymakers suggesting more pain ahead escalated the fears of economic slowdown, which in turn propelled the risk-off mood. Also weighing on the XAU/USD is Friday’s upbeat US employment data and geopolitical/trade fears.
That said, one-year US inflation expectations jumped to the record high of 6.8% in June, versus 6.6% prior, per the NY Fed’s survey of one-year-ahead consumer inflation expectations. It’s worth noting the latest US jobs report mentioned the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 372K for June, versus expected 268K and downward revised 384K prior while the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.6%.
On a different page, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that she expects new Consumer Price Index (CPI) data to be highly elevated. Further, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that recent inflation data has not been as encouraging as I would have liked, per Reuters.
Additionally, Shanghai’s first coronavirus Omicron sub-variant BA-5 case escalated virus woes after the dragon nation failed to sustain the unlock activities. Moreover, inflation data from the Asian major and doubts over Beijing’s GDP goal, as well as on the stimulus’ ability to renew optimism, exert additional downside pressure on the market sentiment and gold prices.
Against this backdrop, equities remained depressed and the US Treasury yields kept flashing recession fears. S&P 500 Futures, however, print mild gains by the press time.
Looking forward, Wednesday’s US inflation data will be crucial for this week while chatters surrounding recession and the Fed’s hawkish path could entertain XAU/USD traders.
Technical analysis
Although oversold RSI (14) offers a breathing space to the gold sellers around a multi-month low, the metal remains on the bear’s radar unless crossing the support-turned-resistance from December 2021, around $1,755.
Even if the XAU/USD manages to rise past $1,755, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 2021-2022 upside, around $1,828, could challenge the buyers.
Meanwhile, a convergence of the 15-month-old horizontal support and a downward sloping trend line from February offers the key support of around $1,720 for gold traders to watch. Also acting as a downside filter is an ascending trend line from March 2021, close to $1,708 by the press time.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1733.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1734.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1805.09
|Daily SMA50
|1831.16
|Daily SMA100
|1884.29
|Daily SMA200
|1845.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1744.73
|Previous Daily Low
|1731.33
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|1730.73
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1736.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1739.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1728.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1723.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1715.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1742.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1750.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1755.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD oscillates above 0.6730, downside looks likely below 0.6700 ahead of US Inflation
The AUD/USD pair has turned sideways after a sheer downside move to Monday’s low at 0.6715 on a risk-off impulse on the market. The asset is hovering around its fresh monthly low as the US dollar index (DXY) has printed a fresh 19-year high at 108.27.
EUR/USD bears strive for parity near 1.0050 ahead of German ZEW data, US inflation
EUR/USD bears take a breather around 1.0050, after refreshing the 20-year low with the biggest daily slump in a week.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears eye $1,700 amid inflation, recession fears
Gold Price (XAU/USD) fades a bounce off the lowest levels since September 2021, marked the previous day, as it retreats to $1,733 during Tuesday’s Asian session.
What it will take to get the Solana price out of the gutter
Solana edges near an ascending trendline, a breach could trigger a sellers’ frenzy. SOL auctions at levels last offered in July 2021, as it is amongst the top 10 biggest crypto losers this week. Early evidence to invalidate the bearish trend is a breach above $43.50.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!