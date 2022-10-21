Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays depressed below $1,650 inside bearish channel, focus on yields

- Gold price remains mildly offered while bracing for the second weekly loss.
- Fears of higher inflation, central bank’s aggression propels yields, DXY.
- Last round of Fedspeak before pre-FOMC silence will be crucial for XAU/USD bears amid hawkish bets.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains on the back foot around $1,625, grinds lower of late, as the metal traders seek fresh clues during Friday’s sluggish session. Even so, fears of recession and firmer yields keep the bears hopeful around the yearly low.
The market’s pessimism could be learned from the multi-year high US Treasury bond yields as the benchmark 10-year coupons refreshed 14-year high the previous day, around 4.22% by the press time. Also, the two-year US Treasury yields rose to the highest levels since 2007 before recently taking rounds to 4.62%.
Underlying the fears of a recession are the mostly firmer US data and hawkish Fedspeak. On Thursday, US Initial Jobless Claims eased to 214K for the week ended on October 07 versus 230K expected and a revised down 226K prior. Further, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey Index dropped to -8.7 for October versus the -5 market consensus and -9.9 previous reading. Additionally, US Existing Home Sales rose past 4.7M expected to 4.71M but eased below 4.78M prior.
Recently, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook mentioned that ongoing rate increases will be required.
Amid these plays, Wall Street closed in the red following an initially upbeat performance while the S&P 500 Futures extend the previous day’s losses with 0.50% intraday downside at the latest. Further, the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests a near 98% chance of the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike.
To sum up, gold’s latest weakness is likely to extend but a lack of major data/events could restrict the heavy downside. Even so, today’s Fedspeak will be important as it precedes the pre-Fed blackout period.
Technical analysis
Gold price holds lower ground inside a fortnight-long bearish channel, retreating from the top of late.
Given the bearish MACD signals and the downbeat RSI, not oversold, the XAU/USD prices may extend the latest pullback from the stated channel’s upper line towards the yearly low near $1,615.
However, the bearish formation’s bottom surrounding $1,595 could challenge gold bears afterward.
Meanwhile, an upward clearance of the $1,635 hurdle, comprising the channel’s upper line, will defy the bearish chart pattern and could propel the quote toward the 21-DMA hurdle surrounding $1,663. Even so, the gold buyers remain unconvinced below the 50-DMA level of $1,696.
Gold: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1625.72
|Today Daily Change
|-2.30
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|1628.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1665.34
|Daily SMA50
|1699.08
|Daily SMA100
|1741.6
|Daily SMA200
|1815.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1645.67
|Previous Daily Low
|1622.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1699.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1640.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1631.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1636.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1618.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1608.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1595.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1641.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1655.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1664.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
