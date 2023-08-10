Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stalls its decline below $1,920, eyes on US Inflation data

Share:

Gold price stalls its decline and rebounds to $1,918, gaining 0.22% for the day.

The prospects of the end of the tightening policy by the Fed might boost the gold price.

The concern about the economic slowdown in China might exert pressure on XAU/USD.

Investors will closely watch the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report due later in the day.

The gold price recovers its recent losses and snaps a three-day losing streak during the Asian session on Thursday. XAU/USD currently trades around $1,918, up 0.22% on the day. Gold traders will keep an eye on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) due later in the American session. The inflation figure is expected to rise from 3% to 3.3%, and the core inflation figure is expected to stay at 4.8%.

The US Dollar Index, a measure of the value of USD against six other major currencies, trades sideways above 102.40. Meanwhile, US 10-year Treasury bond yield stands at 4.02%, which acts as a headwind for the gold price.

The recent commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers indicated that the Fed's stance has shifted from additional rate hikes to holding rates steady. The Philadelphia Fed president, Patrick Harker, stated that the central bank can leave interest rates where they are. Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic states that no further rate hikes are necessary. Market players anticipated that the Fed would be less hawkish in the September meeting. The prospects of the end of the tightening policy by the Fed might cap the upside in the USD and could act as a tailwind for the XAU/USD.

That said, the concern about the economic slowdown in China exerts pressure on the gold price as China is the major gold consumer in the world. The Chinese inflation data on Wednesday showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) YoY fell 0.3% in July from 0% prior, and the market consensus anticipated a -0.4% decline. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 4.4% YoY, compared to the 4.1% drop expected and a 5.4% decline prior.

Looking ahead, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report will have a significant impact on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate hike path and help investors determine the direction of XAU/USD. Also, the US Producer Price Index for July will be released on Friday.