Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stair-steps higher past $1,950 as US Dollar, yields retreat

- Gold price picks up bids to pare intraday losses as markets brace for top-tier inflation data.
- Mixed concerns over rate hikes, banking weigh on yields even as China tries to lure XAU/USD bulls.
- Central bank speeches, inflation clues will guide the Gold price amid quarter-end positioning.
Gold price (XAU/USD) consolidates intraday loss, the second one in a row around $1,965 as US Dollar, as well as the Treasury bond yields, struggle to defend the previous day’s gains amid mixed sentiment during Thursday’s European session. With this, the bright metal pares the second weekly loss amid a cautious mood ahead of the top-tier inflation data from Europe and the US.
While portraying the sentiment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from its intraday high to print mild losses near 102.60 while S&P 500 Futures struggle around a one-week high marked the previous day. Further, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields fade upside momentum around 3.57% and 4.09% respectively.
China Premier Li Qiang’s hopes that the economic situation in March is even better than in January and February joins Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s signals of policy pivot after one more rate hike seems to have underpinned the latest run-up of the Gold price.
It should be noted, however, that the majority of the central bankers defend their previous bias about inflation and hence challenge the Gold buyers. Additionally, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, “Urgently need faster, more efficient mechanisms for providing debt support to vulnerable countries.” Her comments renew banking fears which eased previously.
Above all, the market’s preparations for top-tier inflation numbers from Europe and the US seem to allow the Gold price to trim weekly losses. That said, the US fourth quarter (Q4) Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) and final prints of the Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) can entertain intraday traders of the XAU/USD.
Also read: US February PCE Inflation Preview: Bad news for the Dollar, good news for the Fed?
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price bounces off the weekly support line while staying within an eight-day-old symmetrical triangle. In doing so, the XAU/USD pays little heed to the sluggish MACD to pare the second consecutive weekly loss.
That said, the Gold price currently rises towards a convergence of the 100 and 200 Hour Moving Average (HMA), around $1,970, a break of which could propel XAU/USD towards the $1,985 hurdle.
However, the top line of the stated triangle, close to $1,996, quickly followed by the $2,000 psychological magnet, could challenge the Gold buyers afterward.
Meanwhile, the immediate support line precedes the aforementioned triangle’s bottom line to restrict short-term XAU/USD downside near $1,958 and $1,950 in that order.
Following that, a quick drop to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the metal’s March 15-20 upside, near $1,933, can’t be ruled out.
Overall, Gold price remains sidelined despite the latest recovery.
Gold price: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1964.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1964.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1913.36
|Daily SMA50
|1891.3
|Daily SMA100
|1848.53
|Daily SMA200
|1782.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1974.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1958.89
|Previous Weekly High
|2009.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1934.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1964.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1968.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1957.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1950.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1942.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1973.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1981.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1988.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0850 despite soft Spanish inflation data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range at around 1.0850 after the data from Spain showed that the annual HICP declined to 3.1% in March from 6% in February. Investors await inflation data from Germany and the Q4 GDP reading from the US.
GBP/USD regains 1.2300 amid fresh US Dollar weakness
GBP/USD is back on bids above 1.2300 in the early European session. Cable is aiming to extend renewed uptick as the US Dollar is losing the recovery momentum amid a risk reset. Focus shifts to the BoE Quarterly Bulletin, US data and Fedspeak.
Gold stair-steps higher past $1,950 as US Dollar, yields retreat
Gold price consolidates intraday loss, the second one in a row around $1,965 as USD, as well as the Treasury bond yields, struggle to defend the previous day’s gains amid mixed sentiment during European session.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
Inflation is seen dropping sharply across the Euro area economies in March. ECB dropped its rate hike guidance in March. Chief Lagarde said no trade-off between price and financial stability.